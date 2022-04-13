News
MP sets up claims tribunal to recover damages from Ram Navami rioters

MP sets up claims tribunal to recover damages from Ram Navami rioters

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 10:57 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in Khargone city, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Properties of riot-accused in Khargone being demolished by the administration. Photograph: ANI Photo

A gazette notification for setting up of the tribunal was issued on Tuesday, he said.

 

According to notification, the tribunal has been formed as per provisions of the Public and Private Property Recovery Act-2021, for hearing cases pertaining to the assessment of damages during the violence in Khargone city on Sunday.

The tribunal, headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra and also comprising retired state government secretary Prabhat Parashar, will complete the work in a period of three months, the notification said.

The tribunal will also ensure the recovery of damages from the rioters involved in such cases, it added.

After the violence in Khargone during the Ram Navami festival on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the tribunal will be set up to assess the losses and for the recovery of damages from the rioters.

Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on Sunday after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles.

Nearly 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, officials said earlier.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
1 dead, 12 injured in Ram Navami clashes in Jharkhand
JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja
Guj: Families flee their homes in riot-hit Himmatnagar
'Who up there is writing this script?'
UK PM pays partygate fine, offers 'full apology'
Alia's brother: 'Shaadi is on April 14'
Yeh Hai India:Record Tourists In Kashmir
The War Against Coronavirus

MP: Bullet hits SP, 77 booked for Ram Navmi violence

Guj witnesses communal clashes on Ram Navami, 1 dead

