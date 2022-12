On Friday, December 16, Anjuman Auquaf, which manages the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, posted a notification in the mosque complex banning women and men from sitting together on the lawns.

The Auquaf also disallowed eats and photography and videography inside the Jamia Masjid.

