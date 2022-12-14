What's Donald Trump Doing In Pune?

IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr with Atul Chordia, chairman, and Sagar Chordia, director, Panchshil Realty. Photograph: PTI Photo

The son, not the father.

Donald Trump Jr visited Pune for a business meeting with Panchshil Realty in Pune on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

45th POTUS's eldest child is looking at the Trump Organization's business expansion in the Indian real estate market.

Don Jr, who lost his mum Ivana Trump earlier this year, is executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Interestingly, like his sister Ivanka Trump, he was absent when his father declared his candidature for the 2024 US presidential election at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The Trump Organization entered into the Indian real estate market through a partnership with Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers to build luxury projects under the'Trump' brand.

So far, four luxury projects have been announced, of which one in Pune is already complete, according to PTI.

It's not the first time Don Jr has visited Pune; in February 2018 he had visited the city for the launch of Trump Towers Tower B .

