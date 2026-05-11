HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » BJP Corporators Clash Over Development Contract In Jalna

BJP Corporators Clash Over Development Contract In Jalna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 20:34 IST

x

A violent clash erupted between BJP corporators in Jalna over a development contract, resulting in a police investigation and raising concerns about local governance.

Key Points

  • BJP corporators in Jalna clashed over a development contract.
  • A police case has been registered following the violence.
  • The clash involved corporator Mahaveer Dhakka and standing committee chairman Ashok Pangarkar.
  • The dispute arose over the passing of a resolution on development work contracts.

BJP corporators clashed on Monday in the Jalna civic body over the passing of a development contract, following which a police case was registered in connection with the violence, an official said.

Details of the Jalna Corporator Clash

BJP corporator Mahaveer Dhakka and 10-11 others have been booked for allegedly assaulting standing committee chairman Ashok Pangarkar and his supporters, the official said.

 

"Pangarkar and Dhakka argued over the passing of a resolution in the standing committee on development work contracts. Dhakka and his supporters later went into the mayor's cabin with iron roads and daggers and allegedly assaulted Pangarkar. One Dharam Singh Tahkur sustained injuries in the attack," he said.

Police Investigation and Charges

Dhakka, a close supporter of former MLA Kailash Gorantyal, who had joined the BJP last year, and others have been booked for assault and criminal intimidation, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

BJP corporator tied to a tree, thrashed over demolition of a slum
BJP corporator tied to a tree, thrashed over demolition of a slum
Karnataka Congress MLA files assault complaint against colleague
Karnataka Congress MLA files assault complaint against colleague
Maha BJP MLA booked for slapping on-duty police constable
Maha BJP MLA booked for slapping on-duty police constable
More than 360 booked in Maha over violence during Maratha quota stir
More than 360 booked in Maha over violence during Maratha quota stir
Uddhav aide booked for assaulting civic employee
Uddhav aide booked for assaulting civic employee

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

PM Modi's Powerful Message to the World from Eternal Somnath30:55

PM Modi's Powerful Message to the World from Eternal Somnath

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin0:45

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin

Watch! Narendra Modi Offers Special Prayers at Somnath Temple3:54

Watch! Narendra Modi Offers Special Prayers at Somnath...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO