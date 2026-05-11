BJP Corporators Clash Over Development Contract In Jalna

A violent clash erupted between BJP corporators in Jalna over a development contract, resulting in a police investigation and raising concerns about local governance.

Key Points BJP corporators in Jalna clashed over a development contract.

A police case has been registered following the violence.

The clash involved corporator Mahaveer Dhakka and standing committee chairman Ashok Pangarkar.

The dispute arose over the passing of a resolution on development work contracts.

BJP corporators clashed on Monday in the Jalna civic body over the passing of a development contract, following which a police case was registered in connection with the violence, an official said.

Details of the Jalna Corporator Clash

BJP corporator Mahaveer Dhakka and 10-11 others have been booked for allegedly assaulting standing committee chairman Ashok Pangarkar and his supporters, the official said.

"Pangarkar and Dhakka argued over the passing of a resolution in the standing committee on development work contracts. Dhakka and his supporters later went into the mayor's cabin with iron roads and daggers and allegedly assaulted Pangarkar. One Dharam Singh Tahkur sustained injuries in the attack," he said.

Police Investigation and Charges

Dhakka, a close supporter of former MLA Kailash Gorantyal, who had joined the BJP last year, and others have been booked for assault and criminal intimidation, police said.