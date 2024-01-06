News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maha BJP MLA booked for slapping on-duty police constable

Maha BJP MLA booked for slapping on-duty police constable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 06, 2024 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An offence has been registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA for allegedly slapping an on-duty police constable in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps a police constable at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. Photograph: Screen grab

A video of the incident that occurred on Friday surfaced on social media, in which Sunil Kamble, the legislator from Pune Cantonment constituency, hit an on-duty constable at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

Based on a complaint lodged by the constable, a case has been registered against Kamble under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

 

A programme was organised at the Sassoon General Hospital, where Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present.

In the video, Kamble is seen coming down the stairs after the event and slapping a man who came in his way. The person was an on-duty constable attached to the Bundgarden police station, the official said.

Refuting the allegations, Kamble said, "I did not assault anyone. I was coming down the steps when someone came in the way. I pushed him and went ahead."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP
'Modi, Shah managers of...': Oppn on UP slap video
'Modi, Shah managers of...': Oppn on UP slap video
Kejriwal slapped during roadshow in Delhi
Kejriwal slapped during roadshow in Delhi
'His journey exemplifies adaptability, grit'
'His journey exemplifies adaptability, grit'
Gavaskar backs Rohit, Kohli to play T20 World Cup
Gavaskar backs Rohit, Kohli to play T20 World Cup
Rayudu quits YSRCP days after joining party
Rayudu quits YSRCP days after joining party
B'desh votes on Sunday; PM Hasina set to win 4th term
B'desh votes on Sunday; PM Hasina set to win 4th term
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Video: 'BJP leader' slapped man found dead in MP

Video: 'BJP leader' slapped man found dead in MP

Now UP teacher asks Muslim boy to slap Hindu classmate

Now UP teacher asks Muslim boy to slap Hindu classmate

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances