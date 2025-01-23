HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Jalgaon mishap: Headless body found on tracks, toll reaches 13

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 23, 2025 10:03 IST

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has gone up to 13 with the recovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Officials at the site after passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express, at Pachora in Jalgaon on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some passengers of Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district Wednesday evening.

Of the 13, we have identified eight bodies so far, including two from their Aadhaar cards,

 

Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, will probe the circumstances leading to the mowing down of the 13 passengers.

Manoj Arora, CRS, Central Circle, said he will reach the accident site between Pardhade and Maheji railway stations near Pachora, over 400 km from Mumbai, on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
