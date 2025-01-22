HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Panic after sparks from Pushpak Express wheels led to tragedy

Panic after sparks from Pushpak Express wheels led to tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 22, 2025 23:41 IST

x

Panic gripped passengers when sparks flew from the wheels of Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express after brakes were applied ahead of a railway station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, prompting some of them to pull an emergency chain.

IMAGE: Officials at the site after 12 people died as the passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express, at Pachora in Jalgaon.Photograph: ANI Photo

Some passengers jumped on the tracks from one side while others stepped down from another side, close to a culvert wall, eye-witnesses said.

 

The passengers who jumped on the tracks were run over by a fast train, they said.

"The incident occurred after the train passed the Jalgaon station and was nearing Pachora in the afternoon," a passenger told a Marathi news channel.

He said panic gripped passengers after some of them saw sparks flying from the wheels of the train when brakes were applied.

"Some passengers pulled the emergency chain and got down on the tracks, leading to the tragedy," he said.

He saw at least two passengers coming under the wheels of the Karnataka Express.

"Some passengers said 8 to 9 fatalities have occurred," he said, adding that Pushpak Express resumed its onward journey after more than an hour.

The visuals of the spot show mutilated body parts lying along a stretch of the railway track. Many passengers descended a slope after the train came to a halt.

At least 12 passengers were killed when they jumped from their train in panic due to a "fire incident", only to be run over by another train on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, officials said

Residents of nearby villages rushed to the spot to offer help.

Salman Pathan, a resident of Pachora, said he saw mutilated bodies on the tracks.

"We saw the headless body of a man. A woman was inconsolable after her husband lost his life in the accident, his body badly mangled," he said.

A senior railway official told PTI that the preliminary information suggests sparks and smoke inside one of the general coaches of Pushpak Express due to either `hot axle' or `brake-binding' (jamming).

"Some panicked passengers pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rail Accidents Surged By 37% In 22-23
Rail Accidents Surged By 37% In 22-23
2 dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP
2 dead as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
4 dead as North East Express train derails in Bihar
Why Do Such Rail Accidents Happen?
Why Do Such Rail Accidents Happen?
Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles passengers
Train crushes 12 as fire rumour scrambles passengers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Bollywood's 14 Most-Followed Actresses On Instagram

webstory image 2

5 Incredible Benefits Of Rice Bran Oil

webstory image 3

Can't Get Back To Sleep? 6 Tips To Fight Insomnia

VIDEOS

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport0:26

Bhagyashree seen with family at Mumbai Airport

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh3:28

Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens in Maha Kumbh

Gujarat Tableau: A Spectacle of Heritage, Progress and Innovation1:52

Gujarat Tableau: A Spectacle of Heritage, Progress and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD