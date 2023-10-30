News
'Human error' caused AP train collision? Railways says...

'Human error' caused AP train collision? Railways says...

Source: PTI
October 30, 2023 10:17 IST
East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday said a human error could have resulted in the collision of two trains in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

IMAGE: Officials carry out a rescue operation after a train accident in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. Photograph: ANI

At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured in the collision of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special this evening, according to officials.

"Likely reason: Human error. Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train," ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

While explaining the term overshooting, the CPRO said it occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on.

 

Two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger were derailed as a result of the accident, the railway official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

Accident relief trains and other rescue equipment have been engaged and helpline numbers have been issued, he said.

The CPRO said around 100 passengers were in the two ill-fated trains.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of passengers in the train accident between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

The chief minister directed Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner and collectors of Rayagada and Koraput districts to extend immediate help in rescue and relief operations.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
