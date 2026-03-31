Jaishankar and Portuguese Foreign Minister Discuss West Asia Conflict

In a recent discussion, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel addressed the West Asia conflict and explored avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation, highlighting India's call for de-escalation and diplomatic resolutions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel discussed the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The ministers explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between India and Portugal.

India continues to call for restraint, de-escalation, and diplomatic solutions to the conflict in West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel as the two leaders exchanged views on the West Asia conflict besides discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar shared the update in a post on X.

"A good conversation this evening with Portuguese Foreign Minister @PauloRangel_pt Exchanged views on the West Asia conflict. Also spoke about further strengthening bilateral cooperation," he said.

Jaishankar has spoken to many of his counterparts from different countries since the conflict began a month ago.

The MEA on Monday reiterated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.

"We continue to call for restraint and de-escalation, and at the same time emphasise on dialogue and diplomacy, as a means to an early end to the conflict," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation here a day ago.