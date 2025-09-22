HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Jaishankar meets Rubio amid Trump's tariff war on India

Jaishankar meets Rubio amid Trump's tariff war on India

By Yoshita Singh
September 22, 2025 21:27 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for bilateral discussions, as the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) kicks in.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting, in Washington, DC on July 2, 2025. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar on X/ANI Photo

The meeting at Lotte New York Palace is the first face-to-face interaction between them following President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India to 50 per cent.

They had last met in July in Washington, DC for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Their meeting takes place on the same day India and the US will hold discussions to achieve an early conclusion of a trade agreement.

 

A delegation led by Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will meet with the US side on Monday in the city.

"The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieving early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had said in a statement.

The statement added that during the last visit of officials from the office of the US Trade Representative to India on September 16, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard.

Jaishankar, who arrived in New York on Sunday for the high-level UNGA week, will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the session and will deliver the national statement at the General Debate on September 27 from the iconic green UNGA podium.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
RELATED STORIES

H1B Visa Crisis: An Indian Father Speaks
This Is Not Going To Be Easy For America
The REAL Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums
Why Trump Has Waged A Tariff War Against India
'Saudi-Pak Deal Is Not Targeted Against India'
