US Farm Distress Real Reason For Trump's Tariff Tantrums

'What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be "the buyer of last resort", on whom their products can be dumped, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?'

'What is exercising the Trump lot is the fact that most of the farms are in solidly Republican Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin,' points out Rajeev Srinivasan.

IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump at the White House, September 11, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy White House/X

There is breaking news that the trade talks between the US and India are on again.

This means I was probably right that the harrumphing by President Trump and company was an opening gambit meant to soften India up for a deal that was beneficial to the US.

The whole 'India is funding Russia's war effort by buying oil' meme sounded like a red herring right from the beginning, because of the very many reasons why it is not true.

Now the real underlying reason behind the full-court press by Trump aides Navarro et al seems to have surfaced: It is to strong-arm India into rescuing the American farmer.

It was an off-hand comment by an aide that gave away the farm (so to speak): US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's assertion that India does not buy any corn from the US in a September 14 interview to a US channel called Axios.

Now this puts a whole new spin on things, because there is a crisis in US farming.

No nation can afford to hurt its farmers, for both commercial, and perhaps more importantly, social and cultural reasons.

We have seen how Japan subsidises its uncompetitive rice farmers because rice is so central to its traditional culture.

We have seen (at least in the days when I still used to read the magazine) The Economist commenting on 'wine lakes' and 'butter mountains', that is, excessive production of agricultural products in Europe. Much the same in the US.

If you over-produce, you need to find a buyer. That is the crux of the matter right now: The US used to sell 24 million metric tons of soyabeans, for example, to China every year, but after the tariff threats against it, China entirely switched its purchases to Brazil.

So there's a 'soy mountain' in the US, and bankruptcies are mounting.

This is serious. On the one hand, the US has lost its pre-eminence in industry to China through foolishly allowing the slipping away of its entire productive capacity to that country in the pursuit of the elusive 'China price'.

Now, it is on the brink of losing its pre-eminence in agriculture as well, and that can lead to the loss of food security, and a host of other, surprisingly large, side-effects. I summarised the whole problem in a tweet:

It is indeed a systemic problem with many unintended consequences.

On farm distress, there are several indicators: Increased bankruptcies and farm liquidations/auctions, reduced farm loan repayment rates, and lower values for farmland, although farm profits have gone up temporarily because of US department of agriculture ad hoc aid, not higher prices.

There are several reasons for this collapse, but the biggest is buyer power.

Because of over-production and global surpluses, prices have fallen for many crops; and as mentioned above, the wholesale move of Chinese demand away from the US has left overflowing silos with no prospect of sales in sight.

Result: Prices fall sharply.

I have often felt that buyer power (one of Michael Porter's famed 'Five Forces') is underestimated by many. Here it is in action.

India seems to not understand that it is a big buyer of many commodities, and that gives it market power; so exercise it.

On the contrary, India seems to view itself as a supplicant to big sellers. Not quite.

What the US appears to be doing is to force India to be 'the buyer of last resort', on whom their products can be dumped: After all, I suspect the idea is, 1.4 billion people have to eat something, so why not eat American corn?

There's a certain perverse logic to this, especially if you remember the PL-480 days when American corn was indeed an emergency food supply to food-deficit India: Cornflour is to this day called 'American mav' in Kerala.

But I am pretty sure Lutnick has no idea of all this.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump shake hands after their meeting at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

What is exercising the Trump lot is the fact that most of the farms are in solidly Republican Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin).

I remember driving through many of them on a 4,000-mile Boston-San Francisco road trip: There's nothing but cornfields for miles and miles.

And they could be a disaster for Trump in the mid-term elections in 2026.

Conversely, it does not occur to Trump aides that no Indian politician can afford to alienate his small farmers by bringing in American farm products, not to mention the cultural sensitivity to dairy products from er... non-veg cows.

In an India that is largely self-sufficient in foodgrains these days, there is very little benefit in buying large quantities of foreign products.

As an example, imports of oilseeds from ASEAN has decimated coconut farmers in Kerala.

The Iowa governor has been in India twice, once in late 2024, and once just last weekend, trying to induce Indians to buy corn.

Similarly, the governor of Nebraska was in Japan this month trying to sell them ethanol from corn.

This is interesting: I wonder if the sudden enthusiasm in India for E20 ethanol blended petrol has something to do with US pressure.

I am not a fan of ethanol blended petrol, because I think hybrid electric-petrol vehicles are a safer, better-tested alternative.

But if the GoI is intent on E20, it may be better to buy corn ethanol from the US than to over-exploit water resources in India to grow sugarcane for the same.

And maybe, just maybe, it will get Trump to back off from the shrill tariff cacophony.

IMAGE: Women agricultural labourers peel off the maize after harvesting it from the field in Chenani, Udhampur. Photograph: ANI Photo

But to go back to my tweet above, there are a lot of other reasons for India to be wary of American farm products.

The gigantic subsidies in the US Farm Bill (of the order of $20 billion a year) encourages farmers to over-produce (corn mountains for example).

This ends up being converted to High-Fructose Corn Syrup, which is then added to virtually every food product: Just read the labels in US supermarkets.

I personally have seen the obesity epidemic in the US from the 1970s: People have become grossly fat, and diabetes levels, especially in inner-city ghettos of black and brown people, have gone through the roof as a result of all this sugar.

#BigFood, that is all the packaged-food companies and fast-food companies, have engendered this transition, partly because of grossly manipulated 'scientific' studies that blamed saturated fat and cholesterol.

The culprit, it turns out, was always excessive sugar in the diet.

But in the meantime #BigMedicine and #BigPharma took full advantage by selling statins as cholesterol-lowering drugs, and now the new panacea is Ozempic-class weight-loss drugs.

However, objective studies show that despite the US spending enormous amounts on healthcare (about 20% of GDP), the health outcomes are mediocre, and often worse than other high-income countries.

IMAGE: Members of the Rashtriya Parshuram Swabhiman Sena raise slogans and burn an effigy of Peter Navarro over his controversial remarks in Prayagraj, September 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

None of this makes it a good idea to import US farm products wholesale.

What is worse, though, is the agricultural ecosystem which includes Genetically Modified Organisms.

It depends on large-scale use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

The Terminator Seed is terrifying: A Monsanto can turn off next year's crop by refusing to sell new seeds, which is literally the 'kill switch'.

What you harvested this year will not germinate! Fiendishly clever, indeed!

Given all this, and despite the critical importance of agri-products in both US politics and economics, it is a bad idea for India to be bullied into taking the stuff on board.

India would be buying new problems, and its native intellectual property is what needs to be husbanded.

There has already been tremendous erosion or digestion without recompense of these valuable IPs.

A lot of traditional Indian rice variants have been spirited away to the International Rice Research Institute in the Philippines; similarly A2 zebu, humped Indian cattle, have been decimated in India by Amul and others importing A1 Jersey-type cattle.

Ironically zebu breeds like Bramah are thriving in Texas, Brazil etc. No need to let IP loss happen again.

It remains my belief that agricultural and dairy products are a red line for India that no Indian politician can cross. Sorry, Secretary Lutnick.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff