ISRO Will Spend 550 Cr On Shukla's ISS Trip

If Rakesh Sharma represented the dreams of a nascent India looking outward, Shubhanshu Shukla embodies a confident India reaching for the controls.

IMAGE: The Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff.

The Ax-4 crew: Hungarian mission specialist Tibor Kapu, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and now Axiom's director of human spaceflight, and Polish mission specialist Sławosz Uznański of the European Space Agency. Photographs: Kind courtesy SpaceX/X

'I carry not just technical equipment but the hopes and dreams of 1.7 billion Indians'.

With these words, Shubhanshu Shukla, poised to become the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station, has stirred a wave of national pride.

As he readies for launch from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, June 10, his mission marks a return to government-sponsored human spaceflight for India after a hiatus of more than four decades -- and a bold step into the country's spacefaring future.

The Indian Space Research Organisation is reportedly spending Rs 550 crore (Rs 5.5 billion) on the mission.

The resonance is unmistakable. More than forty years have passed since Rakesh Sharma's legendary journey aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984 -- and his immortal reply when asked how India looked from space: 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha'.

Now, Shukla's flight, part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), is being cast as a generational handoff.

If Sharma represented the dreams of a nascent India looking outward, Shukla embodies a confident India reaching for the controls, according to industry experts, who say Shukla's flight will be a stepping stone, signalling a larger role for the private sector in India's forthcoming human spaceflight programmes and space station plans.

Launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, the Crew Dragon C213 capsule will carry Shukla into low Earth orbit.

His participation is more than symbolic: At 39, he is one of the four astronauts shortlisted for India's maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, currently slated for late 2026 or early 2027.

His role on Ax-4 is to pilot the Dragon spacecraft -- and to bring home crucial operational experience for the Gaganyaan programme.

IMAGE: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and Commander Peggy Whitson.

It was on February 27 last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the names of the four astronauts who would carry India's spaceflight ambitions: Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, Angad Prathap, and Shukla. Of the four, Shukla is the first to make the leap -- and he is clear-eyed about what it means.

'I will be conducting seven scientific experiments that could contribute significantly to our understanding of microgravity and pave the way for future space research. In many ways, I see myself as a bridge between Earth and space," he told the media.

Alongside the research gear, he is also carrying artefacts designed by the National Institute of Design -- a nod to India's creative and technological confidence.

While his mission is short compared to lifetime milestones, its significance is enduring.

Gopichand Thotakura may have etched his name in history last year as India's first civilian astronaut, but Shukla's journey feels different -- a measured stride toward a new frontier for Indian science, not just a visit.

"It is important to note that a private company (Elon Musk's SpaceX) is providing the means to go to the space station," said A K Bhatt, director general, Indian Space Association.

"This experience is a stepping stone to what we want to achieve."

Firms like Larsen & Toubro, among others, are already playing a critical role in the Gaganyaan project, he noted.

Bhatt sees a broader transformation underway. "I see companies like L&T, Tata, and Anand excelling in the sector going ahead, and our startups are also going to play a major role."

The ambition is vast. From $8.4 billion in 2024, India's space economy is projected to soar to $44 billion by 2033, according to a March Ficci-EY report.

If the trajectory holds, India's share of the global space market will quadruple: From 2 per cent to 8 per cent. But the sector will need a net investment of $22 billion to reach that target.

A constellation of startups is already orbiting the dream.

From Dhruva Space and Bellatrix Aerospace to Skyroot, Manastu, and Agnikul Cosmos -- each firm is carving out a niche, whether in propulsion systems, launch vehicles, or satellite design.

Even legacy mapping companies like MapmyIndia are getting in on the action, providing geospatial solutions and navigation tech.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff