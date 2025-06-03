Astronaut Shukla Taking Gajar Halwa To Space

'I carry the hopes and dreams of over a billion hearts.'

IMAGE: Ax-4 Mission Mission Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space/X

The lift off will be from Florida, June 10, 08:22 ET. The AX-4 mission will head to space carrying not just four astronauts but the aspirations and dreams of a billion Indians.

The AX-4 mission is a symbol of global collaboration, carrying four astronauts from 4 countries including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla along with a plush swan named Joy, the unexpected fifth crew member, symbolising wisdom and the vehicle of Saraswati.

At the press conference held at 11 am Eastern on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the AX-4 crew spoke to journalists from around the world sharing their training experiences and displaying confidence and camaraderie.

They revealed their mission will consist of 14 days of research, outreach, and technological demonstrations aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

By 12:30 ET on June 11, they would dock with the ISS, but before that, they had a message for Earth.

In quarantine before launch, the crew -- alongside Joy, the plush swan -- held a special press conference. Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, call sign 'Shuks', opened with a warm "Namaskar" -- "This journey is not just mine," he reflected. "I carry the hopes and dreams of over a billion hearts."

In his limited baggage, he carries Indian mementos -- symbols of home. Also space bound are Aamras, Moong Dal Halwa and Gajar Halwa, to ensure that his mother is not worried about what he will get to eat in zero gravity.

Speaking about the mission, his goal is to ignite curiosity. "Space is not a distant dream," he said. "Dream boldly about a future that is exciting. The stars are attainable."

Group Capptain Shukla's words carried extra weight, knowing he walked in the footsteps of the space legend -- Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, India's first cosmonaut, who flew to space in 1984.

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, a test pilot turned space pioneer just like him, has been a guiding light for Group Captain Shukla.

On Rediff's question about Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's mentorship, Group Captain Shukla responded, "He understands the situation really well. The more I got into the journey, I realised the challenges that he would have faced. It was a revealing process for me to understand this and he has been very kind in guiding in all the steps and giving me very sound advice which I hold close to my heart."

When pressed for details on how he intends to honour Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in space, Group Captain Shukla smiled. "I want it to be a surprise for him. Maybe post mission I will reveal it to you."

And so, the astronaut from India with a swan as his companion and halwa in his baggage, is ready for lift off.