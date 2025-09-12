Jagdeep Dhankar Congratulates CPR

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 68-year-old Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the oath-taking ceremony and congratulated CPR.

This is Dhankar's first public appearance after resigning from his post, citing medical reasons, on July 21, 2025.

IMAGE: Four Vice Presidents in one frame: The incumbent, and his predecessors Dhankar, M Venkaiah Naidu and Mohammad Hamid Ansari.

