Jagdeep Dhankar Congratulates CPR

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India.
President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 68-year-old Radhakrishnan at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the oath-taking ceremony and congratulated CPR.
This is Dhankar's first public appearance after resigning from his post, citing medical reasons, on July 21, 2025.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff