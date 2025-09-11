HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When CPR Met His Opponent

By REDIFF NEWS
September 11, 2025 12:45 IST

Newly elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met the Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate retired Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy in New Delhi.

IMAGE: C P Radhakrishnan, left, with Justice B Sudershan Reddy, here and below. Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

 

The vice-presidential election 2025 culminated with the signing of the certification of C P Radhakrishnan's election as the 15th vice president by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissiioner Gyanesh Kumar, centre, with Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, left, and Vivek Joshi, here and below. Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes
From one Radhakrishnan to another: Cong reminds VP-elect
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
