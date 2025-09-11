When CPR Met His Opponent

Newly elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met the Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate retired Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy in New Delhi.

IMAGE: C P Radhakrishnan, left, with Justice B Sudershan Reddy, here and below. Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

Photograph: Maharashtra Information Department/ANI Photo

The vice-presidential election 2025 culminated with the signing of the certification of C P Radhakrishnan's election as the 15th vice president by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissiioner Gyanesh Kumar, centre, with Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, left, and Vivek Joshi, here and below. Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

