When CPR Met His Opponent

Newly elected Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met the Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate retired Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy in New Delhi.
The vice-presidential election 2025 culminated with the signing of the certification of C P Radhakrishnan's election as the 15th vice president by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in New Delhi.
