HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons

Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 21, 2025 22:07 IST

x

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons.

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

He has sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect.

 

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constituton," Dhankhar said in his letter to the President.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

In March this year, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Preamble like parenthood, can't be changed: Dhankhar
Preamble like parenthood, can't be changed: Dhankhar
Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC
Oppn shreds VP Dhankhar's 'super parliament' remark on SC
Vice Prez Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable
Vice Prez Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS, condition stable
SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar
SC a super Parliament, Art 142 a nuclear missile: Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar
INDIA bloc to move resolution to remove Dhankhar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The Oldest Indian Medical Schools

webstory image 2

Heard These 10 Geeta Dutt Classics?

webstory image 3

Air Fryer Potato Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rahul, Priyanka celebrate Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday0:44

Rahul, Priyanka celebrate Mallikarjun Kharge's birthday

PM Modi arrives for the Monsoon Session of Parliament0:51

PM Modi arrives for the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha2:36

Why JP Nadda 'lost cool' at the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD