Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws approver plea in Rs 200 cr fraud case

According to the agency, the actor used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime for herself and her family members, demonstrating a conscious disregard for the source of funds.

IMAGE: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate opposed Fernandez's plea, citing her continued contact with Sukesh Chandrashekar despite knowing his criminal history.

The ED alleges Fernandez knowingly benefited from the proceeds of crime, undermining her claim of being an 'unwitting victim'.

Fernandez was named as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday withdrew her plea seeking to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, court sources said.

Fernandez's counsel confirmed that she had withdrawn the plea filed before special judge Prashant Sharma.

ED opposition to Fernandez's approver plea

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her plea, saying she remained in contact with the accused despite knowing his criminal antecedents.

The federal agency, in its response to the actor's plea, had said, "The applicant (Jacqueline) remained in regular and sustained contact with Sukesh Chandrashekar (accused 1) even after having knowledge of his criminal antecedents, who carefully arranged all benefits, gifts and articles for the applicant out of the 'proceeds of crime' involved in the offence of money laundering."

It said that the consistent interaction through numerous ways of communication and receipt of benefits negates any claim of being an "unwitting victim" as claimed by Jacqueline, and instead highlights her conscious association with the main perpetrator.

According to the agency, the actor used and enjoyed the proceeds of crime for herself and her family members, demonstrating a conscious disregard for the source of funds while actively participating in the laundering process.

"Her claim of being a victim is therefore self-serving and contrary to the evidence on record," it added.

Legal proceedings and investigations

The actor, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency.

On July 3, 2025, the Delhi high court dismissed her petition for quashing the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case.

Two months later, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the high court's order. The Delhi police had booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

There are other ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.