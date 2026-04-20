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Home  » News » ED Seeks Time On Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea In Money Laundering Case

ED Seeks Time On Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea In Money Laundering Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 20, 2026 13:04 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez is seeking to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, as the Enforcement Directorate seeks more time to respond to her plea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @Asli_Jacqueline/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy @Asli_Jacqueline/Twitter

Key Points

  • Jacqueline Fernandez has applied to become an approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.
  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested more time to respond to Fernandez's plea.
  • The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is accused of duping the spouses of former Ranbaxy promoters.
  • Fernandez was previously named as an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED.
  • The court has scheduled further proceedings for May 8.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday sought time to file its reply on a plea by actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma posted the matter for further proceedings on May 8.

 

The court had earlier on April 17 issued notice to the agency after the actor's counsel filed the application.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Role in the Money Laundering Investigation

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.

On July 3, last year, the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition for quashing the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case.

Two months later, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the high court's order.

The Allegations Against Sukesh Chandrashekar

Delhi Police had booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

There are other ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose, facing proceedings in a money laundering case, were arrested by Delhi Police along with others.

The police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Paulose and Chandrasekhar were alleged to have used 'hawala' routes and created shell companies along with other accused persons to park the money earned as proceeds of crime.

Under Indian law, becoming an approver typically involves providing evidence that implicates other individuals involved in the crime. If Fernandez is granted approver status, she would likely be required to cooperate fully with the Enforcement Directorate's ongoing investigation, potentially providing crucial insights into the money laundering network.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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