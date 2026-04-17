Jacqueline Fernandez Wants To Turn Approver In Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez has applied to become an approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking relief from her role as an accused.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @Asli_Jacqueline/Twitter

Key Points Jacqueline Fernandez has applied to become an approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

The case involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

A Delhi court has requested a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Fernandez's plea.

Fernandez was previously named as an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED.

A Delhi court on Friday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeking to turn approver in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma issued notice to the agency and posted the matter for further proceedings on April 20.

Fernandez's Involvement in the Case

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency.

On July 3, last year, the Delhi High Court dismissed her petition for quashing the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the money laundering case.

Two months later, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the high court's order.

The Underlying Fraud

Delhi Police had booked Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

There are other ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Chandrasekhar's Arrest and Further Investigation

Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose, facing proceedings in a money laundering case, were arrested by the Delhi Police along with others. The police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. Paulose and Chandrasekhar were alleged to have used 'hawala' routes and created shell companies along with other accused persons to park the money earned as proceeds of crime.

Under Indian law, becoming an approver requires full disclosure and cooperation with the investigating agency. If granted approver status, Fernandez would essentially become a witness for the prosecution. The ED will likely consider the extent of her involvement and the value of her testimony before making a decision.