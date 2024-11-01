News
J-K: Terrorists shoot at 2 UP natives in Budgam

J-K: Terrorists shoot at 2 UP natives in Budgam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 01, 2024 22:25 IST
Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

IMAGE: One of the injured persons being taken to hospital. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Sufiyan and Usman were injured after being shot at in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, they said.

They were taken to a hospital and were stated to be in a stable condition, the officials added.

 

This is the fifth attack by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley since the formation of an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

On October 24, two soldiers and two Army porters were killed while another porter and a soldier were injured in a militant attack on an Army vehicle six kilometres from the tourist hotspot Gulmarg.

Earlier that day, terrorists shot at and injured Shubam Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

On October 20, a local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal.

A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

