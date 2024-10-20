Two migrant workers killed, 4 hurt in terrorist attack in J-K

Two non-local labourers were killed and four injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com Image used for representational purpose only.

The terrorists opened fire on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel Gund area in the district, officials said.

Two labourers died on the spot while four others sustained injuries, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

One of the deceased has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, who hails from Punjab. The identity of the second victim could not be ascertained.

The injured have been admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for treatment.

The injured workers are Inder Yadav (Bihar) Mohan Lal (Kathua, J-K), Fayaz Ahmad Lone (Preng Kangan, J-K) and Jagtar Singh (Kathua, J-K).

The Army and the police have cordoned off the area to track the terrorists.

The incident occurred four days after a new government was sworn-in in the Union Territory.

On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terrorist attack on the workers and termed it as a coward act.

In a statement, the CM said, “Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones.” said

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also condemned the "horrific" terror attack on migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, the minister said that the "innocent labourers" were engaged in a vital infrastructure project in Gagangir, Sonamarg.

"I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent labourers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project," Gadkari said.

"I offer my humble tribute to the martyred labourers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery," he added.

People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone also condemned the attack.

"Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice," he said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra expressed grave concern over the attack carried out by unidentified gunmen.

He said such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere and urged the government to take immediate measures to prevent such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.

– With inputs from Umar Ganie/Rediff.com