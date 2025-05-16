HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops

J-K: Six hardcore terrorists neutralised in 2 ops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 16, 2025 12:52 IST

x

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, eliminating six hardcore terrorists in the past three days in Kashmir.

IMAGE: VK Birdi, Inspector General of Police for Kashmir Zone, and GOC Victor Force Major General Dhananjay Joshi address the media, Srinagar, May 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI/X

Addressing a press conference, GOC Victor Force Major General Dhananjay Joshi said two major operations were carried out in south Kashmir.

 

"The CRPF, Army and JK Police together worked to carry out these operations in Kellar (Shopian)and Tral (Pulwama). Six terrorists were neutralised. It was only possible after the close coordination between the security forces," Major General Joshi told reporters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

3 terrorists killed in Pulwama, encounter underway
3 terrorists killed in Pulwama, encounter underway
Terrorists, their masterminds want Kashmir to be... Modi
Terrorists, their masterminds want Kashmir to be... Modi
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
''We Have Shown The Ability To Hit But Also To Stop'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'4 Terrorists Can't Take India To War'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'
'Pakistanis Don't Know Where India Will Hit Them'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

The Eiffel Tower And Bollywood

VIDEOS

Timeless beauty Malaika slays the scene effortlessly0:39

Timeless beauty Malaika slays the scene effortlessly

Boman Irani leaves for Cannes Film Festival1:00

Boman Irani leaves for Cannes Film Festival

Trump receives UAE's top civilian honour from Sheikh Mohammed in Abu Dhabi3:08

Trump receives UAE's top civilian honour from Sheikh...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD