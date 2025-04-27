Terrorists, their masterminds want Kashmir to be... Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that victims of the Pahalgam terror attack will definitely get justice, asserting that terrorists and conspirators behind the killings of 26 civilians will be served the harshest punishment.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses via video conferencing. Photograph: Press Information Bureau;

Blood of every Indian is boiling by looking at the pictures of the attack, he said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat address.

Modi said the country's unity and solidarity of its 140 crore citizens is its biggest strength in this war against terrorism.

"This unity is the basis of our decisive fight against terrorism," he said.

The prime minister said the attack in the famous tourist town in Kashmir reflected the desperation and cowardice of the patrons of terrorism, a reference to Pakistan, at a time when peace was returning to the Valley and there was vibrancy in its schools and colleges.

He said construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people's income was increasing, and new opportunities were being created for the youth.

Modi said, "Enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir did not like that. Terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again and hence they executed such a big conspiracy."

The prime minister said his heart is in deep anguish over the biggest terror attack on civilians in Kashmir in a long spell of time, and said the incident has hurt every citizen of the country.

Every Indian is feeling deep sympathies for the affected families, no matter which state one belongs to or which language one speaks, he said.

Modi said, "I can feel that the blood of every Indian is on the boil after seeing the pictures of the terrorist attack. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be definitely done. The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served the harshest punishment."

He added, "We have to strengthen our resolve to face this challenge before the country. We have to demonstrate a strong willpower as a nation. Today the world is watching that after this terrorist attack the whole country is speaking in one voice."

The prime minister said the attack has drawn condemnation from the whole world, noting that international leaders have called him up, written letters and sent messages. Everyone has strongly condemned this heinous terrorist attack, and they have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, he said.

Modi said, "The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism."

Terrorist had gunned down at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on April 22, sparking nation-wide outrage and demand for a befitting response from the government, especially against Pakistan which has a history of training and arming terrorists and sending them across the border.