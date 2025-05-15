HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Terrorists fire at troops during search op in Pulwama, encounter underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2025 09:39 IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Photograph: ANI on X

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

 

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

