J-K SIA charges doctors among 10 in white-collar terror module case

The present case originates from an incident in October last year when provocative and threatening posters were pasted in the Nowgam area bearing the name of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The terror module aimed to revive the banned terrorist organisation Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Accused individuals, including medical professionals, misused their knowledge and access for extremist activities.

The module was involved in radicalisation, recruitment, and planning terror attacks, using digital platforms for propaganda.

The group experimented with explosive fabrication, including Triacetone Triperoxide, a highly sensitive explosive.

The Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 10 accused persons in the 'white collar' terror module case involving several doctors from Jammu and Kashmir.

"The SIA Kashmir filed the chargesheet in a significant terrorist conspiracy case involving a covert module commonly referred to as the 'Doctors Terror Module'," an agency spokesperson said.

Dr Umar Un Nabi, one of the ten accused, was killed in the Red Fort blast last November.

The other nine are Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir Ul Ashraf Bhat, Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, Irfan Ahmad Wagay alias Owais, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlashi, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie alias Musaib, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather alias Javaid, Dr Shaheen Saeed, and Tufail Ahmad Bhat.

All 10 accused were booked at Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station.

The present case originates from an incident in October last year when provocative and threatening posters were pasted in the Nowgam area bearing the name of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The posters were aimed at spreading fear among the public, disturbing public order, and directly challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, authorities said.

"A meticulous and sustained investigation has revealed that the poster campaign was not an isolated act, but part of a larger, well-orchestrated terrorist conspiracy aimed at reviving the banned terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH)," the spokesperson said.

The accused had formed a highly clandestine module, actively engaged in radicalisation, recruitment, and operational preparations to carry out terror attacks in the country, he said.

The investigation established that the accused deliberately used the name of JeM to exploit its notoriety and create psychological impact, while covertly advancing the re- establishment and operational build-up of AGuH, he said.

The spokesperson said the module had as its members highly educated individuals, including medical professionals, who misused their knowledge, access, and institutional spaces for unlawful activities.

"The accused were actively disseminating extremist propaganda through digital platforms and had undertaken procurement of materials and experimental activities related to explosive fabrication, including within residential premises and facilities linked to Al-Falah Medical University," he said.

The investigation has revealed that the group identified Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP) -- a highly sensitive and volatile explosive used in several global terror incidents - as a preferred material due to the relative ease of sourcing its precursor components.

The scale of accumulation of explosive substances and precursor materials by the module sent shockwaves across security and investigative agencies, underscoring the seriousness of intent, level of preparedness, and the potentially catastrophic consequences had the conspiracy not been timely detected and neutralised.

"Through a comprehensive, evidence-driven investigation, SIA has successfully dismantled the entire terrorist network and its support structure," the spokesperson said.

He said the SIA unearthed clinching and irrefutable evidence, comprising recoveries, digital forensics, scientific analysis, and corroborative witness accounts, which firmly establishes the complicity of each accused in the conspiracy.