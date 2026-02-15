White-collar terror: Doctors formed 'Ansar Interim' to target J-K, beyond

Jammu and Kashmir Police exposed a 'white-collar' terror module revealing radicalized doctors forming 'Ansar Interim' to carry out subversive activities, including planning IED attacks and recruiting for suicide missions.

IMAGE: Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on November 11, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points The 'white-collar' terror module was recently busted by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The group planned to acquire fertilizer and construct Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

One member attempted to recruit individuals for suicide attacks and planned a Vehicle-Borne IED (VBIED) attack.

The terror network was exposed following the appearance of JeM posters in Srinagar and subsequent investigation.

The 'white-collar' terror module recently busted by the Jammu and Kashmir police indicated that the doctors arrested in the case had been radicalised since 2016 and formed a new terror organisation named "Ansar Interim" to carry out subversive activities in the Union Territory as well as in the hinterland, officials said on Sunday.

The case, which is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), also brings to light that Dr Umer-un Nabi -- the man behind the wheel of the explosive-laden car that exploded outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing over a dozen people -- had unsuccessfully attempted to join terror groups in 2016 and 2018, they said.

Piecing together evidence gathered so far, officials said the accused doctors -- Muzamil Gannie, Umer-un Nabi (now dead), and Adeel Rather, along with his brother Muzzafar Rather (absconding), as well as Maulvi Irfan, Qari Aamir, and Tufail Gazi met at Eidgah in downtown Srinagar in April 2022.

During the meeting, they decided to form a terror organisation "Ansar Interim," with Adeel named as the 'Ameer' (chief) of the group, Maulvi Irfan as 'Deputy Ameer,' and Gannie as treasurer, officials said, adding that among militant groups, "Ansar" is commonly associated with the globally banned terror outfit Al-Qaeda.

The arrested doctors and preachers told the interrogators that the need to form a new group emerged because all their contacts with active terrorists had been severed, officials said. Roles and operational codes were assigned to the members during the meeting.

Umer assumed the role of coordinator and, along with Gannie, handled finances and procurement.

It was in 2023 that the group decided to acquire fertiliser from the Sohna and Nuh areas of Haryana. On the instructions of Umer, NPK (commonly known as Potassium Nitrate in this context) was also procured from a chemical shop in Faridabad.

During interrogation, the arrested doctors said Umer began watching online videos to learn rudimentary Improvised Explosive Device (IED) construction and had managed to prepare Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), one of the most notable peroxide explosives, which has been used in several terrorist attacks as the explosive filling for IEDs.

According to officials, Adeel had started to look for members for the new terror group and roped in an individual named Danish, alias Jasir, from South Kashmir.

Adeel took Danish to a rented accommodation within Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where both saw Umer and Gannie preparing TATP explosive materials.

Umer later tried to persuade Danish to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack, but he backed out at the last minute, citing his poor economic condition and the belief that suicide was forbidden in Islam.

Umer, a 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama, is believed to have been the most radicalised member and key operative in a network spanning Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Officials suspect he was planning a powerful Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast.

Evidence suggests his original plan was to place a VBIED in a crowded place, either in the national capital or at a site of religious importance, and then flee.

However, the plot fell apart when Srinagar police's meticulous investigation led to Gannie's arrest and the seizure of explosives. This likely caused Umer to panic, finally ending in the premature blast outside the Red Fort.

The intricate inter-state terror network was exposed after a small but significant incident involving the appearance of JeM posters on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on October 19.

Srinagar police registered a case and reviewed CCTV camera footage, leading to the arrest of three locals -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid -- all of whom had prior stone-pelting cases.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam from Shopian, who allegedly supplied the posters and used his access to radicalise the doctors.