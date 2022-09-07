News
Rediff.com  » News » NIA files chargesheet against 8 in Jaish terror conspiracy case

NIA files chargesheet against 8 in Jaish terror conspiracy case

Source: PTI
September 07, 2022 22:45 IST
The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against eight people allegedly involved in a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terror acts against security forces in the Valley, an official spokesperson said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA special court in Jammu against Naseer Ahmad Malik alias "Moulvi", Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Rayees Ahmad Sheikh alias "Jugpeer", Yawer Rashid Ganaie, Suhail Ahmad Khan alias "Sahil", Sahid Ahmed Shergojri, Anayat Gulzar Bhat and Jahangir Ahmad Dar -- all residents of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

 

"The case (in which the eight accused were charge-sheeted) pertains to the conspiracy hatched by local/Pakistani terrorists of JeM, along with Over Ground Workers, to execute terrorist acts against security forces in south Kashmir," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the case was initially registered on March 11 at Pulwama police station and re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 8.

"Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had provided safe shelter, transportation and other logistics support to JeM terrorists Aquaib Mushtaq Bhat (local) and Kamaal Bhai alias 'Jatt' (Pakistani) who were planning to carry out terrorist acts against the security forces," the official said.

Both Kamaal Bhat and his Pakistani associate Jatt were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chewa Kalan area of Pulwama on March 12.

While Naseer Ahmad Malik is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the rest of the accused have been booked under the IPC and the UAPA, the NIA said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
