J-K police bust Lashkar-Jaish-linked app network; 10 detained

The counter-intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir police detained 10 people for allegedly using encrypted messaging applications for coordinating, financing and executing terror activities on the instructions of handlers from Pakistan, officials on Saturday said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The detentions were carried out during searches conducted by the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir at multiple locations in the valley, they said.

The officials said that searches were conducted at 10 locations across Kashmir by the CIK officers in a two-year-old terror-linked case registered under various sections of the ULA(P) Act read with Section 120-B of the IPC.

Suspicious technical signatures were traced at 10 locations falling in Budgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Srinagar districts of Kashmir during the investigation of the case, they said.

The officials said that the the suspects were found using suspected encrypted messaging applications.

During further analysis, various suspects were found using a 'specific encrypted messaging application' which is widely used by terrorists/handlers from across for coordinating, financing and executing a variety of terrorist related activities, including recruitment into terrorist ranks, they said.

"These individuals /users are suspected to be in touch with adversaries, including Abdullah Gazi, a Pak-based LeT (Lashkar-e-Tayiya)/JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) terrorist handler across the border," the officials said.

Maintaining an element of surprise, the searches were meticulously planned and conducted in furtherance of the investigation by the CIK into this terrorist recruitment/financing module of the JeM/LeT terrorist outfit, operating from a known city in Pakistan which has been established by peeking into the server of encrypted messaging application, they said.

The officials said that the terrorist commander/ handler was in continuous touch with these local Kashmiri youth and was reportedly trying to radicalise them for recruitment into terrorist ranks.

The terrorist commander/handler is operating in close coordination with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, they said.

The officials said that a large number of documentary evidence and digital devices having bearing on the investigation of the case were seized during searches.

"So far, 10 suspects have been rounded up. Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation," they added.

The officials further said the operation is primarily aimed at prevention and saving the lives and careers of local youth from falling prey to the designs of terror organisations.

"It is also aimed to uncover crucial evidence, curb illicit activities, prevent the misuse of communication devices such as mobile phones and dismantling the terror ecosystem in the UT by identifying terrorist associates/ Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting terrorism, and also ensuring legal action against them as envisaged by the law of the land," they added.