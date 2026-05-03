J&K Governor Accuses Pakistan Of Pushing Drugs

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accuses Pakistan of deliberately targeting Jammu and Kashmir's youth by flooding the region with drugs, prompting a strong response from the local administration.

Key Points J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accuses Pakistan of using drug trafficking to target the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K administration has launched a war against drugs and is committed to rescuing youth from drug abuse.

Sinha highlights the nexus between narcotic dealers and terrorists as a threat to India's internal security.

The administration is developing a three-year monitoring programme for the rehabilitation of drug abuse victims in J&K.

Stringent measures, including cancellation of driving licenses and passport revocation, will be taken against drug peddlers in J&K.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the "inimical neighbour" has targeted Jammu and Kashmir's youth by filling the union territory's streets with drugs, and asserted that the government and security forces will foil the designs of the "dangerous enemy".

He also noted that the nexus between narcotic dealers and terrorists had become a challenge for the country's internal security.

War Against Drugs Launched in Jammu and Kashmir

"Narco terrorists have targeted our most valuable asset, our youth. They flooded our streets with drugs. We are facing a dangerous enemy, our neighbour (Pakistan) which gave birth to terrorism in the world," Sinha, who led a foot march against drug abuse here, said.

Addressing the participants of the 'Padhyatra' for Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said the administration has announced a war against drugs in Jammu and Kashmir and it will rescue and save the youth from drug abuse.

"I have visited eight districts of Jammu region after the launch of this war on drugs on April 11. The people of Jammu have spoken in one voice that they want their kids back, they want their future back. Today I want to tell you here that we take them back at any cost," he said.

The LG said while the government, security forces and police were doing their job, the strongest weapon in the war on drugs is the people's cooperation.

"Terrorists and drug dealers share the common goal of disrupting the country's peace, unity, and security. The proceeds of drug trade are used to fuel terrorism. The time to remain silent is over," he added.

Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, Minister Javed Ahmad Dar, several MLAs, sportspersons and religious leaders participated in the function held at football stadium at Tourist Reception Centre here.

Rehabilitation and Stringent Measures

On Saturday, the LG said the administration is working on a three-year monitoring programme for rehabilitation of drug abuse victims, while mulling stringent measures, including the cancellation of driving licenses and recommending revocation of passports of the peddlers.

The LG said while more rehabilitation centres would be built, the infrastructure in the existing ones would also be ramped up.

"It is true that we need to build more rehabilitation centres. But those cannot be built immediately, so, in the rehabilitation centres that exist, arrangements are being made for their (victims) treatment. The Health Department has been instructed that both OPD and IPD facilities should be sufficiently available for such people in our hospitals," Sinha had said.

He said the administration is working on a three-year monitoring programme for the rehabilitation of victims.

"We are also creating a detailed rehabilitation plan, so that if someone gets into drug addiction and then gets out, we can track them for three years and make complete arrangements for their rehabilitation," he added.

Crackdown on Drug Peddlers

On the stringent action against drug peddlers, the LG had said the administration has created some deterrents under a well-thought-out strategy.

"An SOP has been issued stating that anyone caught in drug trafficking will not only face a criminal case, but their driving licenses will be cancelled. If they have a vehicle, its registration will be terminated. If they have a passport, there will be a recommendation to cancel the passport," he said.

Bank accounts will be frozen, action will be taken on Aadhaar cards, and if absconding, a lookout notice will be issued, and their property will be attached under the NDPS Act, Sinha added.

He said the administration is roping in religious leaders to create awareness in society, and called upon people to launch a collective fight against the menace.