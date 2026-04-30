J-K To Treat Drug Smugglers Like Terrorists: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir intensifies its fight against drug trafficking by treating offenders as terrorists under the 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan', aiming to eradicate drug abuse and protect the youth.

Key Points J-K to treat drug traffickers as terrorists under the law.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha launches 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan' to combat drug abuse.

Drug abuse is termed a form of 'silent terrorism' by Sinha.

350 FIRs filed and 440 drug offenders arrested in J-K in the past 20 days.

Public participation is crucial in the fight against drug addiction in J-K.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that drug traffickers would be dealt with like terrorists under the law in the Union territory, where 440 drug offenders have been arrested and 350 FIRs filed in the past 20 days under the 100-day 'Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan'.

Addressing a gathering after launching the anti-drug campaign in Doda, Sinha termed drug abuse a form of "silent terrorism" and called for a public movement against the menace.

J-K's Stance on Drug Trafficking

"Narcotics smuggling is no less than terrorism, and those involved will get stringent punishment. I feel drug abuse is like silent terrorism, not just a matter of law and order," he said.

Likening narcotics smuggling to "terrorism in disguise", Sinha called it a hidden threat that devastates the youth, weakens families and undermines the foundations of society.

Commitment to Eradicating the Drug Menace

"We have decided that drug traffickers in J-K will be treated under the law the same way terrorists are dealt with. They are enemies of society, enemies of humanity and enemies of our youth. We are committed to wiping out this threat," Sinha said.

"I give you my word â we will not rest until dismantling the networks spreading this poison in society," he said.

Call for Public Participation

Noting that 80 days remained in the 100-day anti-drug drive, Sinha said, "Every moment must be used with purpose, and every citizen must take part in this mass movement.

"Together, we can make Jammu and Kashmir a shining example for the nation â a society free from drug addiction," he said.

Underscoring the importance of public participation, Sinha said the fight against drugs cannot rest on government machinery alone.

"In the remaining 80 days, a whole-of-government approach must confront and dismantle the web of drug addiction. This will require a change in mindset. Drug smugglers thrive on public indifference and silence," he said.

Sharing details, Sinha said about 350 FIRs had been registered and 440 drug traffickers arrested in the past 20 days, as he urged schools, colleges, social organisations and the media to join the drive.