J-K: Hideout of longest surviving Hizb terrorist busted

J-K: Hideout of longest surviving Hizb terrorist busted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 05, 2023 11:55 IST
Security forces on Tuesday unearthed a hideout being used by the longest surviving terrorist of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, Jehangir Saroori, in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a police officer said.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The hideout was dismantled by police in collaboration with the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a meticulously planned operation in Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

 

Saroori joined militancy in the early 1990s and is believed to be hiding in the higher reaches of Kishtwar district.

Saroori's brother Abdul Karim Butt was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act for being a terrorist associate on August 3.

Terming the unearthing of the hideout as a 'significant breakthrough in anti-terrorist operations, he said Saroori was suspected to have been using the hideout and planning subversive activities.

During the search operation, the police recovered two blankets, some edibles and personal use items from the hideout, indicating the presence of the terrorist, the officer said, adding the recovery of these items underscores the importance of this operation in disrupting unlawful activities in the region.

The SSP said the entire area has been cordoned and searches are being conducted.

"Our mission is to ensure the safety and security of our citizens, and today's operation is a resounding success in our ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism from the region," Poswal said.

The officer urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or come forward with information that could aid in maintaining peace and thwarting the designs of anti-social elements.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
