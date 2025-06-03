HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab man arrested for sharing Op Sindoor info with Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 03, 2025 10:25 IST

A man hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran district was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information related to the army's movements during Operation Sindoor with Pakistani intelligence operatives, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Reuters

Police also recovered a mobile phone containing information, which he shared with the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs).

The accused was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and also received money for passing on sensitive information, the police sad.

 

Director General of Police Gauarv Yadav said the accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, in TarnTaran.

He was arrested in a joint operation of the Tarn Taran police and the Counter Intelligence wing of police.

"Arrested accused had been in contact with the #Pakistan #ISI and (Pakistan based Khalistani supporter) Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during #OperationSindoor," the DGP said in a post on X.

Investigations said the accused was engaged in sharing classified details, including troop deployments and strategic locations, posing a threat to national security.

Gagandeep had been in touch with Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the PIOs, Yadav said.

"He also received payments from #PIOs via #Indianchannels," he further said.

Recovered a mobile phone containing intelligence that he shared with the PIOs, as well as the details of over 20 ISI contacts, he said.

Thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network, the DGP added.

An FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at Police Station City, Tarn Taran, and further investigation is in progress, he added.

Punjab Police remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and will take all necessary actions against those involved in anti-national activities, he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Earlier, police had arrested six persons, including a woman from Malerkotla district, for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
