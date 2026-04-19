Why J-K's Anti-Corruption Bureau Faces Conviction Challenges

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir is under scrutiny for its low 12.6% conviction rate in corruption cases over the past six years, raising concerns about the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts.

Key Points The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir has a low conviction rate of 12.6% in corruption cases over the last six years.

The ACB received 23,798 complaints but registered only 534 FIRs, indicating a low complaint-to-FIR conversion rate.

Despite arresting 267 public servants and recovering over Rs 1.22 crore in bribe money, judicial outcomes show significant challenges in securing convictions.

Data reveals uneven case registration and outcomes across various ACB units in Jammu and Kashmir, with many cases pending investigation and trial.

An RTI reply highlights a gap between enforcement actions and judicial outcomes, underscoring systemic challenges in tackling corruption effectively.

A conviction rate of just 12.6 per cent in corruption cases over the last six years has put a spotlight on the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir, which sent 214 cases to various courts in the last six years but could manage only 27 convictions.

According to data provided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in reply to an RTI query by Jammu-based activist Raman Sharma, in the last six years, the ACB received a massive volume of 23,798 complaints.

However, they led to the registration of only 534 FIRs, representing a complaint-to-FIR conversion rate of just 2.24 per cent.

The bureau noted that complaints undergo rigorous scrutiny before they are registered as formal cases.

ACB Performance: Key Statistics and Challenges

Data provided by the ACB, covering the period between January 1, 2020, and March 2026, show that out of 214 cases that reached a judicial conclusion, only 27 resulted in convictions.

According to the data, during the period under review, 72 persons were acquitted, 115 cases were not proved, 325 cases were chargesheeted, while 432 cases remained under investigation.

On the enforcement front, the ACB arrested 267 public servants, including 20 gazetted and 247 non-gazetted officers, indicating action across administrative ranks, the RTI reply said.

The bureau also conducted 208 trap cases, recovering more than Rs 1.22 crore in bribe money, the data showed.

Judicial outcomes, however, reflect significant challenges.

Of the cases decided, only 27 resulted in convictions, compared to 72 acquittals and 115 cases not proved, the reply said.

Regional Disparities in Corruption Case Outcomes

The data from various ACB units across J-K showed uneven case registration and outcomes, with several matters still pending at different stages of investigation and trial.

The Srinagar-Budgam-Ganderbal branch of the ACB recorded the highest activity between 2020 and 2026, registering 178 FIRs and arresting 93 officers through 70 trap cases.

Of these, 83 cases were chargesheeted, while 129 remain under investigation.

Judicial outcomes show that four accused were convicted, 17 acquitted, while 25 were discharged after the charges against them could not be proved.

The Jammu-Samba-Kathua unit recorded the second-highest activity, registering 94 FIRs and arresting 32 officers through 25 trap cases.

Of these, 54 cases were chargesheeted, while 82 remain under probe. In terms of judicial outcomes, 15 accused were convicted, 23 acquitted, while 28 cases were not proved.

ACB's Preventive Measures and Future Outlook

Similarly, the Baramulla-Kupwara-Bandipora branch registered 81 cases, followed by Anantnag-Pulwama-Kulgam-Shopian at 54, Central at 51, Pir Panjal at 28, Doda at 27, and the Udhampur ACB unit at 21.

These cases led to the arrest of 53, 41, 17, 14, 13, four, and 13 officers, respectively, the reply said.

Despite 89 cases chargesheeted in the Baramulla-Kupwara-Bandipora branch and 13 in the Central branch, not a single conviction was secured among 70 accused.

In the Baramulla-Kupwara-Bandipora unit, 12 accused were acquitted, while 11 were discharged after the charges against them could not be proved.

Similarly, in the Central branch, six cases ended with the charges not being proved.

Sharma said the RTI reply highlighted a significant gap between enforcement action and judicial outcomes in corruption cases over the past six years.

"Overall, the figures present a mixed scenario, where enforcement actions like arrests and trap operations continue, but the conversion of complaints into FIRs and ultimately into convictions remains limited, underscoring systemic challenges in effectively tackling corruption in the UT," Sharma said.

The RTI reply also noted that the ACB continues its preventive and awareness initiatives, observing the Vigilance Awareness Week and the International Anti-Corruption Day (December 9) annually, with programmes aimed at promoting transparency and accountability among officers and the public.

Under the Prevention of Corruption Act in India, public officials found guilty of corruption can face imprisonment and fines. The next stage in these investigations typically involves gathering further evidence and strengthening the case for prosecution. The low conviction rate suggests potential issues with evidence gathering, prosecution, or judicial processes in J-K.