'Common Muslim Is Happy Over Ram Mandir'

IMAGE: Hindus and Muslims in Jammu, February 6, 2020 celebrate the decision taken by the Modi government to create the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust for completion of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Those who did the politics of Hindus-Muslims are upset. They are unhappy and dejected because this issue of the Ram Mandir has come to an end," Jamal Siddiqui, national president, BJP Minority Morcha, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com/

Siddiqui is deeply involved with the Muslim community and has been designated to organise 'Modi Mitras' for a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi ahead of the general elections this year.

What is the mood in the Muslim community about the Ram Mandir?

I have been to six states across India and PM Modi has given a task of safai abhiyan (cleanliness drive). The Muslim community is wholeheartedly supporting and is on the ground doing work. And there is an atmosphere of happiness in the Muslim community for the Ram Mandir. They are happy for the Hindu community as Ram Lalla is consecrated in Ayodhya. Muslims are happy for the Ram Mandir.

But yes, those who did politics of Hindus-Muslims are upset. These are the same people who used to instigate the Muslim community and get votes. They are unhappy and dejected because this issue of the Ram Mandir has come to an end.

Common Muslims are happy over the Ram Mandir.

Are they not agitated or hurt that the Babri Masjid was demolished and the mandir is being built on the same spot?

Indian Muslims keep their faith in the Indian Constitution. They believe in the Indian judiciary's verdict. I believe as long as the Indian Constitution exists Islam will exist in India.

You take the example of China, there is no Islam in it its constitution so nobody can keep the 'Muhammad' name in China.

Every religion has a place in the Indian Constitution and Islam too has a place in India's Constitution. Moreover, every religion has an equal place in the Indian Constitution. And if you believe in all this, then you have to keep faith in the Indian Constitution all the time.

Till the time the Supreme Court of India did not deliver a verdict on the Ram Mandir, every Indian Muslim wanted the place to be the Babri Masjid only. But since the Supreme Court of India gave a verdict that it is the Ram Mandir and it will go to our Hindu brothers, no Muslim has a complaint.

The Muslims have accepted the Ram Mandir judgment wholeheartedly.

And as far as the work not starting on the new Babri Masjid (at Dhannipur village), it is the failure of the entire Muslim community which includes me.

They have not even started the digging work for the new Babri Masjid so far.

We Muslims are responsible and that includes me, as I said. What can the Government of India do?

The Ram mandir is not being constructed by the Government of India, but the committee of the Ram Mandir. The committee got the funds and they have constructed the Ram Mandir.

Is the Babri Masjid not getting funds?

It is up to the Waqf Board to decide. The Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board has to decide.

When are the Modi Mitras going to meet Prime Minister Modi?

We have not got his dates yet. At present we have got 300,000 Modi Mitras.

Tell us more about this minority push by the BJP.

We are contacting minorities to make our outreach wider for this event by making people 'Modi Mitras'.

Prime Minister Modi has always said that any Indian, h/she, wherever they are, they can serve the nation by being in the same place. It is not necessary that every Indian has to be on the border and serve the army to serve the nation.

This event is for all the non-political people from the minority community who want to make India a great nation, they can contribute by participating.

For the last nine years it is being constantly said that the Modi government is anti-Muslim while the government says it never discriminates against Muslims when it comes to governance.

Muslims know that the Modi government works for them. This is the precise reason we are holding this 'Modi Mitra' programme.

The feeling of not being left out in governance by the Muslim community is genuine for the Modi government, and therefore we are holding this event.

If you are an Indian Muslim and you want to become a Modi Mitra, how do you do it?

You can become one by logging in to www.modimitra.in You have to enter your phone number after which you will get an OTP, then enter the details. It is a very simple procedure after which you get a Modi Mitra certificate.

Is this programme only for Muslims?

Yes, the focus is on the Muslim community as I work for the BJP Minority Morcha.

Whose idea was it?

This is a party idea. PM Modi has always said that it is not necessary you have to be on the border to serve the nation, you can be in your own locality and be a good citizen by serving people.

He has worked for the last nine years without a holiday and there are many people who want to join his good work and this Modi Mitra concept is a move in that direction.

Every Indian must contribute in nation-building and when we all do that as Indians, only then will we become a vishwaguru.

The Modi government has the image of being anti-Muslim in the global media. Cam you cite specific instances how Muslims have benefitted under the Modi government?

Other countries are scared of PM Modi's popularity.

We have youth power, business acumen and we can lead the world, therefore other developed countries are scared of us.

In order to keep their hegemony they highlight these divisions within Indian society.

If you take the example of Gujarat, the Muslims of Gujarat are the most economically powerful community among the Muslim community in all other states. They feel secure and every Muslim is employed. They have high education standards now.

PM Modi did show the stick to some unscrupulous elements of Muslim society which they didn't like, but then it was more of a strict fatherly action.

These unscrupulous elements were used to free lunches in the Congress regime and got into the habit of earning easy money.

These things were stopped by PM Modi when he ruled Gujarat as chief minister.

Now, obviously these unscrupulous elements will be upset with PM Modi because they do not want to do hard work.

And if you see the politics of our country you will find that it is done on caste and religion and not on development.

PM Modi chose the harder option, to do development politics, therefore the muftkhor (free loaders) are upset with him.