It's That Time Of The Election Year...

When electoral alliances are cooked and tested in the blender of political endurance, all in prep for April-May 2024.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Kharge's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Punjab chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Captain Amarinder Singh (retd) meets Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh.

The captain and Badal were bitter adversaries when Amarinder Singh was a Congress chief minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Akali Dal and the BJP fell out after the farmers' stir.

Could the Amarinder-Sukhbir meeting be a sign of a rapprochement? Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com