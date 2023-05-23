News
It's That Time Of The Election Year...

It's That Time Of The Election Year...

By REDIFF NEWS
May 23, 2023 16:29 IST
When electoral alliances are cooked and tested in the blender of political endurance, all in prep for April-May 2024.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at Kharge's residence in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Former Punjab chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Captain Amarinder Singh (retd) meets Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh.
The captain and Badal were bitter adversaries when Amarinder Singh was a Congress chief minister. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Akali Dal and the BJP fell out after the farmers' stir.
Could the Amarinder-Sukhbir meeting be a sign of a rapprochement? Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
