It's official, Modi to visit Manipur tomorrow

September 12, 2025 16:07 IST
September 12, 2025 16:07 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on September 13 and will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday, in the first official confirmation of the PM's trip to the strife-torn state.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.

The prime minister will also unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, Goel said.

 

In a release, the Prime Minister's Office said, "In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur."

Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal.

"The PM's September 13 visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in the state," he said.

Modi will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, and address two rallies during his visit to the state, he added.

