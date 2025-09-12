'Modi's Manipur Visit Will Be A Turning Point'

'Around 15,000 people will be gathering.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, September 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

After 28 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on Saturday, September 13, marking his first trip to the state since the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023.

The visit comes at a critical juncture as Manipur remains under President's Rule, imposed in February 2025 after the state government failed to contain the spiralling violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

'A Turning Point' for Peace

Heikham Dingo Singh, the BJP MLA from Sekmai, expressed cautious optimism about the prime minister's visit in an interview with Rediff.

Asked about people's expectations, Singh was unequivocal: "Since PM is coming to Manipur it will be a turning point."

His confidence reflects the desperate hope of a state that has been torn apart by ethnic strife for over two years.

The MLA is particularly emphatic when asked whether peace and development would return to both the Imphal valley and the hills after Modi's visit, responding affirmatively about the transformative potential of the prime minister's presence.

Reports hint at Modi inaugurating projects worth Rs 7,300 crore (Rs 73 billion) from Churachandpur in the hills and projects worth Rs 1,700 crore (Rs 17 billion) from Kangla in Imphal.

While asserting that these are yet unconfirmed reports Singh hoped that Modi's visit will not only bring elusive peace back to the state but will also usher in development and infrastructure projects.

15,000 Expected at Kangla Ground

The visit assumes particular significance given the political backdrop. Singh confirmed that all 21 BJP Meitei MLAs in the state met with party officials to prepare for Modi's visit.

"All BJP Meitei MLAs were there," he said, referring to recent coordination meetings where strategy was discussed with state Governor A K Bhalla.

The preparations are extensive, with Singh revealing, "Around 15,000 people will be gathering. We are trying to get a public address by the PM."

The venue for Modi's address will be the Kangla ground in Imphal, a site that holds deep cultural significance for the Meitei community.

"First he will be landing (in neighbouring Mizoram) and then he will come from there to Kangla," Singh explained, outlining the PM's tentative itinerary.

Infrastructure Push Amidst Crisis

Beyond the public rally, Modi is expected to undertake several developmental activities during his visit. Singh disclosed that there would be "foundation laying ceremony" and "inaugurations of the police headquarters at the civil secretariat." These infrastructure projects represent the government's attempt to demonstrate developmental progress amid the ongoing crisis.

The timing of the visit is politically sensitive. Ten Kuki MLAs, mostly from the BJP, have consistently maintained their demand for separate administration for tribal areas, alleging that widespread violence was perpetrated by the majority Meitei community.

When pressed about this demand, Singh was categorical: "That is not going to happen. That is already announced by the (Union) home minister (Amit Shah) that there will be no separate administration. There is no point of a separate administration."

This stance reflects the central government's firm position on maintaining Manipur's territorial integrity, despite persistent demands from Kuki representatives for administrative separation.

Electoral Prospects Remain Distant

The conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has deeply impacted the state's political landscape, with over 260 lives lost and more than 60,000 people rendered homeless since May 2023.

When asked about lifting President's Rule and holding elections, he said, "As of now, I don't think so. Because election is in 2027 (when the term of the current assembly ends; while President's Rule has been imposed in the state since February 13, 2025, the assembly has not been dissolved but kept in suspended animation). So let's see."

"All the MLAs met Mr Bhalla to make the coming of PM Modi is a success," he explained, referring to the coordination efforts to ensure the visit's success.

The gathering of 15,000 supporters that Singh anticipates reflects the BJP's organisational strength in the Imphal valley areas, though it also underscores the demographic and political divisions that characterise the current crisis.

As Manipur prepares for Modi's first visit since violence erupted, Singh's characterisation of it as a potential "turning point" encapsulates both the hopes and uncertainties surrounding this crucial moment in the state's troubled recent history.

Whether the visit can indeed catalyse meaningful peace remains the central question for a state desperately seeking respite from prolonged ethnic strife.