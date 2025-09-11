Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

This will be his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, leaving over 260 people dead and thousands homeless.

According to officials, Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur where Kukis are in the majority.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,200 crore from the state capital Imphal dominated by the Meiteis, they said.