'Trust Can't Be Repaired Suddenly'

'But at least the stepping stone has started.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh during the inauguration of various developmental projects in Imphal, January 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023 has sparked both hope and scepticism across the strife-torn north eastern state.

The prime minister's 28-month delay in visiting Manipur -- where at least 260 people have died and over 60,000 have been displaced -- drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties and civil society groups who questioned the Centre's commitment to resolving the crisis.

Speaking to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajkumar Ranjan Singh defends Modi's belated visit whilst acknowledging the deep wounds that remain unhealed.

"Let us believe that this visit will be a stepping stone towards bringing in long-lasting peace and progress in Manipur," says Singh, who served as Union minister of state for external affairs and education and represented Manipur in Parliament.

The ethnic conflict has virtually divided Manipur into two zones, with the hill-dwelling Kukis and valley-based Meiteis living in separate enclaves.

Against this backdrop, Singh discusses the challenges of reconciliation, the Centre's response to the crisis, and whether Modi's visit can move beyond symbolism to deliver concrete solutions for lasting peace in one of India's most troubled states.

Currently, the state is under President's rule following N Biren Singh resignation as chief minister in February 2025.

What message do you think Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Manipur since the outbreak of ethnic violence began on May 3, 2023 will send to the Meitei community and to the state at large?

Actually, all the communities of the state of Manipur expected that at least during this violence -- and after it -- the prime minister should visit Manipur. Perhaps the present visit will fulfil the people's aspirations regarding the prime minister's visit.

Secondly, he will feel the gravity of the problems faced by the internally displaced communities. And for that reason, most probably the prime minister might have thought to do something meaningful. We hope Prime Minister Modi's visit will at least ease the livelihood conditions or living conditions of the internally displaced people.

Third, Manipur has a composite culture and shared history. So through the prime minister's visit, it will revitalise the wisdom of the Manipuris.

Do you believe the long gap of 28 months without a prime ministerial visit has damaged trust between the Centre and Manipur's people? And how can this visit repair that, if at all?

Trust, of course, cannot be repaired suddenly. But at least the stepping stone has started, right?

Do you have a wishlist for the prime minister that will help Manipur see some semblance of peace coming back?

There are groups of people that we call interfaith (different ethnic communities like the Kuki-Zos, Meiteis, Nagas, etc following different religions), and they brought all the religious groups together, and they sit together.

For the last two years, a concrete process has been developed amongst these groups. I think understanding has already been created.

Of course, there are some vested interests in civil society organisations who don't want peace to return to Manipur. But at least those people who believe in God, I think they are sitting together; all kinds of religious groups are sitting together.

As someone who has served in the Union government, how do you assess the Centre's role so far in handling the Manipur crisis? What has worked and what has not?

Actually, the Centre has helped a lot. But the only thing is that at the ground level, the implementation of good policies of the central government -- what you call proper handling might not have been there, I presume like that. Otherwise, the Centre has helped.

Even extra military forces were deployed, and even the peace committee was constituted, and ex-gratia was already granted -- whatever the people needed.

Given the deep mistrust between Meiteis and Kukis, what role should the prime minister personally play in bringing communities together?

The Government of India's policy is that all the communities must live together peacefully and build a developed Manipur. There may be some mistrust and misunderstanding that has to be solved in due course.

Congress leaders have criticised the PM's visit as merely symbolic...

No, that (the Congress criticism) is senseless and baseless. They also said that 'Why is the prime minister not visiting?' And now when the prime minister is visiting, they criticise.

I think they are playing emotionally with the people to create sentiment against the BJP. Congress only plays politics around emotive issues.

What concrete commitments or policy announcements would you like to see emerge from this visit to ensure it is not remembered as only a symbolic visit?

Let us see what things the prime minister wants to do. Let us see.

Let us believe that this visit will be a stepping stone towards bringing in long-lasting peace and progress in Manipur. Let us wait and see.