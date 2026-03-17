It's Mamata vs Suvendu again in Bhabanipur

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that three seats have been allotted to ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), which will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong.

IMAGE: All India Trinamool Congress Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with TMC party workers during a protest against price hike of LPG gas cylinders, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: @AITCofficial X/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC announced 291 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, with polling on April 23 and 29.

Mamata Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Three seats have been allotted to ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

Parth Chatterjee was denied a ticket; Ratna Chatterjee will contest from his former seat.

Banerjee attacked the BJP, alleging an LPG crisis and expressing confidence of winning over 226 seats.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday announced a list of 291 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, with polling scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Vote counting will take place on May 4.

Addressing a press conference, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that three seats have been allotted to ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), which will contest from Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong.

Banerjee will contest from Bhabanipur against BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Key candidates in TMC list

Several key candidates were also announced, including Chandrima Bhattacharya (Dum Dum Uttar), Madan Mitra (Kamarhati), Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Port), Kunal Ghosh (Beleghata), and Shashi Panja (Shyampukur). Former minister Parth Chatterjee was denied a ticket, with Ratna Chatterjee fielded from Behala Paschim instead.

Banerjee criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging it had created an LPG crisis and interfered in state administration. She expressed confidence that TMC would win over 226 seats in the 2026 elections.

The election process is scheduled to conclude by May 6.