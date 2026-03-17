BJP Candidate List 2026 West Bengal: Full Seat-Wise List of 144 Candidates

BJP releases its first list of 144 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Check out the complete seat-wise BJP candidate list, key names like Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and more.

IMAGE: Suvendu Adhikari will contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies,. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP has announced its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle.

Suvendu Adhikari will contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies, marking a direct challenge to the TMC leader.

The BJP's candidate list includes 41 sitting legislators, former MPs, and ex-MLAs, reflecting a mix of experience and new faces.

The BJP is focusing on youth representation, with 36 candidates below 40 years of age, and highlighting social diversity with nominees from various professional backgrounds.

Key BJP leaders contesting include Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, Swapan Dasgupta from Rashbehari, and Ashok Dinda from Moyna, showcasing the party's strategic candidate selection.

BJP Releases First List of 144 Candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls, fielding Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, a constituency held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a direct challenge to the TMC supremo.

Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee

Adhikari's candidature from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur is widely seen as the party's most high-stakes decision in the first list, underscoring his role as the BJP's principal field commander in Bengal.

While Nandigram carries deep political symbolism as the epicentre of the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement that propelled Banerjee's rise to power, it also became the stage for one of the most dramatic electoral battles in recent years when Adhikari defeated the chief minister there in 2021 by a slender margin of around 1,900 votes.

Bhabanipur, in contrast, is considered Banerjee's political stronghold. She returned to the assembly from the seat in a 2021 bypoll with a margin of more than 58,000 votes.

"I will win both the seats and defeat Mamata Banerjee again," Adhikari said after the announcement, projecting confidence that the BJP could challenge the ruling TMC even in its perceived strongholds.

BJP's Candidate Selection Strategy

The first list also indicates the BJP's preference for continuity, with the party renominating 41 of its sitting legislators. Among those repeated are Agnimitra Paul from Asansol South, Chandana Bauri from Saltora and Shikha Chatterjee from Dabgram-Phulbari.

Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh will once again contest from Kharagpur Sadar, while former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has been fielded from the Rashbehari assembly seat in south Kolkata.

Two of the candidates are former MPs, and three are ex-MLAs. Female candidates have been given representation on 11 of the announced seats.

The saffron party fielded candidates below 40 years of age in 36 seats, "as a symbol of trust in the youth". Similarly, 72 nominees are in the 41 to 55 age group, while 32 candidates are in the 56 to 70 years age bracket. Four candidates are above the age of 70.

The list reflects a deliberate attempt to project social diversity, with the BJP highlighting candidates drawn from varied professional backgrounds. Of the 144 nominees, 57 come from fields such as teaching, law, medicine, social work and the armed forces.

Teachers account for the largest group with 23 candidates, while the party has also fielded advocates, doctors, retired military personnel, journalists and cultural personalities such as actor Rudranil Ghosh. Former India cricketer Ashok Dinda has been renominated from Moyna.

West Bengal Election 2026 Schedule: Voting Dates, Phases and Results

West Bengal will vote on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted for all polls on May 4, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in power since 2011.

In the first phase elections in West Bengal, notifications will be issued on March 30, while for the second phase on April 2. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is April 6 and for the second phase is April 9.

The scrutiny of nominations for the first phase elections in West Bengal will take place on April 7 and for the second phase on April 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for the first phase is April 9 and for the second phase is April 13.

In West Bengal, polling will be held in 152 assembly constituencies in the first phase and in 142 seats in the second phase.

The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately with the announcement of the poll schedule.

Some of the prominent BJP leaders in the list are:

Suvendu Adhikari : Nandigram, Bhabanipur

Dilip Ghosh: Kharagpur Sadar

Agnimitra Paul: Asansol Dakshin

Swapan Dasgupta (Rashbehari)

Ashok Dinda: Moyna

Rudranil Ghosh: Shibpur

Complete BJP Candidate List 2026 West Bengal : All 144 Names

Coochbehar Uttar (SC) - Sukumar Roy

Sitalkuchi (SC) - Savitri Barman

Dinhata - Ajay Roy

Tufanganj - Malati Rava Roy

Kumargram (ST) - Manoj Kumar Oraon

Kalchini (ST) - Bishal Lama

Alipurduars - Paritosh Das

Falakata (SC) - Deepak Barman

Dabgram-Phulbari - Sikha Chatterjee

Nagrakata (ST) - Puna Bhengra

Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) - Anandamay Barman

Siliguri - Dr. Shankar Ghosh

Phansidewa (ST) - Durga Murmu

Goalpokhar - Sarjit Biswas

Chakulia - Manoj Jain

Karandighi - Adv. Biraj Biswas

Kaliaganj (SC) - Utpal Maharaj

Raiganj - Kaushik Chowdhury

Kushmandi (SC) - Tapas Chandra Roy

Kumarganj - Suvendu Sarkar

Balurghat - Bidyut Roy

Tapan (ST) - Budhrai Tudu

Gangarampur (SC) - Satyendra Nath Rai

Harirampur - Debabrata Majumder

Habibpur (ST) - Joyel Murmu

Gazole (SC) - Chinmoy Deb Barman

Chanchal - Ratan Das

Malatipur - Ashish Das

Ratua - Abhishek Singhania

Manikchak - Gaur Chandra Mandal

Maldaha (SC) - Gopal Chandra Saha

Mothabari - Nibaran Ghosh

Sujapur - Abhiraj Chaudhary

Suti - Mahabir Ghosh

Raghunathganj - Surjit Poddar

Lalgola - Amar Kumar Das

Bhagawangola - Bhaskar Sarkar

Murshidabad - Gouri Sankar Ghosh

Rejinagar - Bapan Ghosh

Beldanga - Bharat Kumar Jhawar

Baharampur - Subrata Maitra

Hariharpara - Tanmoy Biswas

Nowda - Rana Mandal

Domkal - Nanda Dulal Pal

Jalangi - Naba Kumar Sarkar

Karimpur - Samarendranath Ghosh

Palashipara - Anima Dutta

Kaliganj - Bapan Ghosh

Ranaghat Uttar Paschim - Parthasarathi Chatterjee

Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC) - Ashim Biswas

Chakdaha - Bankim Chandra Ghosh

Haringhata (SC) - Asim Kumar Sarkar

Baduria - Sukriti Sarkar

Amdanga - Arindam Dey

Naihati - Sumitro Chaterjee

Bhatpara - Pawan Kumar Singh

Baranagar - Sajal Ghosh

Deganga - Tarun Kanti Ghosh

Basirhat Uttar - Narayan Chandra Mondal

Basanti (SC) - Bikash Sardar

Kultali (SC) - Su Madhabi Mahalder

Patharpratima - Asit Kumar Haldar

Kakdwip - Deepankar Jana

Raidighi - Palash Rana

Canning Purba - Ashim Sapui

Diamond Harbour - Dipak Kumar Halder

Bishnupur (SC) - Agniswar Naskar

Budge Budge - Dr. Tarun Kumar Adak

Metiaburuz - Veer Bahadur Singh

Bhabanipur - Suvendu Adhikari

Rashbehari - Swapan Das Gupta

Howrah Uttar - Umesh Rai

Shibpur - Rudranil Ghosh

Uluberia Dakshin - Swami Mangalanand Puri Maharaj

Amta - Amit Samanta

Domjur - Gobinda Hazra

Saptagram - Swaraj Ghosh

Tarakeswar - Santu Pan

Pursurah - Biman Ghosh

Arambag (SC) - Hemanta Bag

Goghat (SC) - Prashanta Dighar

Khanakul - Susanta Ghosh

Panskura Purba - Subrata Maity

Panskura Paschim - Sintu Senapati

Moyna - Ashok Dinda

Mahisadal - Subhash Panja

Haldia (SC) - Pradip Kumar Bijoli

Nandigram - Suvendu Adhikari

Patashpur - Tapan Maity

Kanthi Uttar - Sumita Sinha

Kanthi Dakshin - Arup Kumar Das

Ramnagar - Chandra Sekhar Mondal

Dantan - Ajit Kumar Jana

Nayagram (ST) - Amiya Kisku

Gopiballavpur - Rajesh Mahto

Jhargram - Lakshmikant Sahu

Keshiary (ST) - Bhadra Hembrem

Kharagpur Sadar - Dilip Ghosh

Narayangarh - Rama Prasad Giri

Sabang - Amal Panda

Kharagpur - Tapan Bhuya

Debra - Shubhashish Om

Daspur - Tapan Dutta

Ghatal (SC) - Sital Kapat

Chandrakona (SC) - Sukanta Dolui

Salboni - Biman Mahto

Keshpur (SC) - Suvendu Samanta

Binpur (ST) - Dr. Pranat Tudu

Bandwan (ST) - Labsen Baske

Balarampur - Jaladhar Mahto

Manbazar (ST) - Moyna Murmu

Kashipur - Kamalkanta Hansda

Para (SC) - Nadiar Chand Bauri

Raghunathpur (SC) - Mamoni Bauri

Saltora (SC) - Chandana Bauri

Chhatna - Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay

Ranibandh (ST) - Kshudiram Tudu

Raipur (ST) - Kshetra Mohan Hansda

Taldangra - Souvik Patra

Barjora Billeshwar Singha

Onda - Amarnath Shakha

Katulpur (SC) - Laxmikanta Majumdar

Indus (SC) - Nirmal Kumar Dhara

Sonamukhi (SC) - Dibakar Gharami

Raina (SC) - Subhash Patra

Jamalpur (SC) - Arun Halder

Monteswar - Saikat Panja

Bardhaman Uttar (SC) - Sanjay Das

Bhatar - Soumen Karfa

Ketugram - Anadi Ghosh (Mathura)

Ausgram (SC) - Kalita Maji

Pandabeswar - Jitendra Kumar Tewari

Durgapur Purba - Chandra Shekhar Banerjee

Durgapur Paschim - Lakshman Chandra Ghorui

Jamuria - Dr. Bijan Mukherjee

Asansol Dakshin - Agnimitra Paul

Asansol Uttar - Krishnendu Mukherjee

Kulti - Ajay Kumar Poddar

Dubrajpur (SC) - Anup Kumar Saha

Suri - Jagannath Chattopadhyay

Bolpur - Dilip Kumar Ghosh

Nanoor (SC) - Khokan Das

Mayureswar - Dudh Kumar Mondal

Hansan - Nikhil Banerjee