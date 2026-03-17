BJP Candidate List 2026 West Bengal: Full Seat-Wise List of 144 Candidates

BJP releases its first list of 144 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Check out the complete seat-wise BJP candidate list, key names like Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh and more.
Key Points
- The BJP has announced its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle.
- Suvendu Adhikari will contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in both Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies, marking a direct challenge to the TMC leader.
- The BJP's candidate list includes 41 sitting legislators, former MPs, and ex-MLAs, reflecting a mix of experience and new faces.
- The BJP is focusing on youth representation, with 36 candidates below 40 years of age, and highlighting social diversity with nominees from various professional backgrounds.
- Key BJP leaders contesting include Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, Swapan Dasgupta from Rashbehari, and Ashok Dinda from Moyna, showcasing the party's strategic candidate selection.
BJP Releases First List of 144 Candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls, fielding Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, a constituency held by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a direct challenge to the TMC supremo.
Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee
Adhikari's candidature from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur is widely seen as the party's most high-stakes decision in the first list, underscoring his role as the BJP's principal field commander in Bengal.
While Nandigram carries deep political symbolism as the epicentre of the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement that propelled Banerjee's rise to power, it also became the stage for one of the most dramatic electoral battles in recent years when Adhikari defeated the chief minister there in 2021 by a slender margin of around 1,900 votes.
Bhabanipur, in contrast, is considered Banerjee's political stronghold. She returned to the assembly from the seat in a 2021 bypoll with a margin of more than 58,000 votes.
"I will win both the seats and defeat Mamata Banerjee again," Adhikari said after the announcement, projecting confidence that the BJP could challenge the ruling TMC even in its perceived strongholds.
BJP's Candidate Selection Strategy
The first list also indicates the BJP's preference for continuity, with the party renominating 41 of its sitting legislators. Among those repeated are Agnimitra Paul from Asansol South, Chandana Bauri from Saltora and Shikha Chatterjee from Dabgram-Phulbari.
Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh will once again contest from Kharagpur Sadar, while former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta has been fielded from the Rashbehari assembly seat in south Kolkata.
Two of the candidates are former MPs, and three are ex-MLAs. Female candidates have been given representation on 11 of the announced seats.
The saffron party fielded candidates below 40 years of age in 36 seats, "as a symbol of trust in the youth". Similarly, 72 nominees are in the 41 to 55 age group, while 32 candidates are in the 56 to 70 years age bracket. Four candidates are above the age of 70.
The list reflects a deliberate attempt to project social diversity, with the BJP highlighting candidates drawn from varied professional backgrounds. Of the 144 nominees, 57 come from fields such as teaching, law, medicine, social work and the armed forces.
Teachers account for the largest group with 23 candidates, while the party has also fielded advocates, doctors, retired military personnel, journalists and cultural personalities such as actor Rudranil Ghosh. Former India cricketer Ashok Dinda has been renominated from Moyna.
West Bengal Election 2026 Schedule: Voting Dates, Phases and Results
West Bengal will vote on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted for all polls on May 4, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.
West Bengal has a total of 294 assembly seats with TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in power since 2011.
In the first phase elections in West Bengal, notifications will be issued on March 30, while for the second phase on April 2. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is April 6 and for the second phase is April 9.
The scrutiny of nominations for the first phase elections in West Bengal will take place on April 7 and for the second phase on April 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures for the first phase is April 9 and for the second phase is April 13.
In West Bengal, polling will be held in 152 assembly constituencies in the first phase and in 142 seats in the second phase.
The model code of conduct has come into effect immediately with the announcement of the poll schedule.
Some of the prominent BJP leaders in the list are:
Suvendu Adhikari : Nandigram, Bhabanipur
Dilip Ghosh: Kharagpur Sadar
Agnimitra Paul: Asansol Dakshin
Swapan Dasgupta (Rashbehari)
Ashok Dinda: Moyna
Rudranil Ghosh: Shibpur
Complete BJP Candidate List 2026 West Bengal : All 144 Names
Coochbehar Uttar (SC) - Sukumar Roy
Sitalkuchi (SC) - Savitri Barman
Dinhata - Ajay Roy
Tufanganj - Malati Rava Roy
Kumargram (ST) - Manoj Kumar Oraon
Kalchini (ST) - Bishal Lama
Alipurduars - Paritosh Das
Falakata (SC) - Deepak Barman
Dabgram-Phulbari - Sikha Chatterjee
Nagrakata (ST) - Puna Bhengra
Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) - Anandamay Barman
Siliguri - Dr. Shankar Ghosh
Phansidewa (ST) - Durga Murmu
Goalpokhar - Sarjit Biswas
Chakulia - Manoj Jain
Karandighi - Adv. Biraj Biswas
Kaliaganj (SC) - Utpal Maharaj
Raiganj - Kaushik Chowdhury
Kushmandi (SC) - Tapas Chandra Roy
Kumarganj - Suvendu Sarkar
Balurghat - Bidyut Roy
Tapan (ST) - Budhrai Tudu
Gangarampur (SC) - Satyendra Nath Rai
Harirampur - Debabrata Majumder
Habibpur (ST) - Joyel Murmu
Gazole (SC) - Chinmoy Deb Barman
Chanchal - Ratan Das
Malatipur - Ashish Das
Ratua - Abhishek Singhania
Manikchak - Gaur Chandra Mandal
Maldaha (SC) - Gopal Chandra Saha
Mothabari - Nibaran Ghosh
Sujapur - Abhiraj Chaudhary
Suti - Mahabir Ghosh
Raghunathganj - Surjit Poddar
Lalgola - Amar Kumar Das
Bhagawangola - Bhaskar Sarkar
Murshidabad - Gouri Sankar Ghosh
Rejinagar - Bapan Ghosh
Beldanga - Bharat Kumar Jhawar
Baharampur - Subrata Maitra
Hariharpara - Tanmoy Biswas
Nowda - Rana Mandal
Domkal - Nanda Dulal Pal
Jalangi - Naba Kumar Sarkar
Karimpur - Samarendranath Ghosh
Palashipara - Anima Dutta
Kaliganj - Bapan Ghosh
Ranaghat Uttar Paschim - Parthasarathi Chatterjee
Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC) - Ashim Biswas
Chakdaha - Bankim Chandra Ghosh
Haringhata (SC) - Asim Kumar Sarkar
Baduria - Sukriti Sarkar
Amdanga - Arindam Dey
Naihati - Sumitro Chaterjee
Bhatpara - Pawan Kumar Singh
Baranagar - Sajal Ghosh
Deganga - Tarun Kanti Ghosh
Basirhat Uttar - Narayan Chandra Mondal
Basanti (SC) - Bikash Sardar
Kultali (SC) - Su Madhabi Mahalder
Patharpratima - Asit Kumar Haldar
Kakdwip - Deepankar Jana
Raidighi - Palash Rana
Canning Purba - Ashim Sapui
Diamond Harbour - Dipak Kumar Halder
Bishnupur (SC) - Agniswar Naskar
Budge Budge - Dr. Tarun Kumar Adak
Metiaburuz - Veer Bahadur Singh
Bhabanipur - Suvendu Adhikari
Rashbehari - Swapan Das Gupta
Howrah Uttar - Umesh Rai
Shibpur - Rudranil Ghosh
Uluberia Dakshin - Swami Mangalanand Puri Maharaj
Amta - Amit Samanta
Domjur - Gobinda Hazra
Saptagram - Swaraj Ghosh
Tarakeswar - Santu Pan
Pursurah - Biman Ghosh
Arambag (SC) - Hemanta Bag
Goghat (SC) - Prashanta Dighar
Khanakul - Susanta Ghosh
Panskura Purba - Subrata Maity
Panskura Paschim - Sintu Senapati
Moyna - Ashok Dinda
Mahisadal - Subhash Panja
Haldia (SC) - Pradip Kumar Bijoli
Nandigram - Suvendu Adhikari
Patashpur - Tapan Maity
Kanthi Uttar - Sumita Sinha
Kanthi Dakshin - Arup Kumar Das
Ramnagar - Chandra Sekhar Mondal
Dantan - Ajit Kumar Jana
Nayagram (ST) - Amiya Kisku
Gopiballavpur - Rajesh Mahto
Jhargram - Lakshmikant Sahu
Keshiary (ST) - Bhadra Hembrem
Kharagpur Sadar - Dilip Ghosh
Narayangarh - Rama Prasad Giri
Sabang - Amal Panda
Kharagpur - Tapan Bhuya
Debra - Shubhashish Om
Daspur - Tapan Dutta
Ghatal (SC) - Sital Kapat
Chandrakona (SC) - Sukanta Dolui
Salboni - Biman Mahto
Keshpur (SC) - Suvendu Samanta
Binpur (ST) - Dr. Pranat Tudu
Bandwan (ST) - Labsen Baske
Balarampur - Jaladhar Mahto
Manbazar (ST) - Moyna Murmu
Kashipur - Kamalkanta Hansda
Para (SC) - Nadiar Chand Bauri
Raghunathpur (SC) - Mamoni Bauri
Saltora (SC) - Chandana Bauri
Chhatna - Satyanarayan Mukhopadhyay
Ranibandh (ST) - Kshudiram Tudu
Raipur (ST) - Kshetra Mohan Hansda
Taldangra - Souvik Patra
Barjora Billeshwar Singha
Onda - Amarnath Shakha
Katulpur (SC) - Laxmikanta Majumdar
Indus (SC) - Nirmal Kumar Dhara
Sonamukhi (SC) - Dibakar Gharami
Raina (SC) - Subhash Patra
Jamalpur (SC) - Arun Halder
Monteswar - Saikat Panja
Bardhaman Uttar (SC) - Sanjay Das
Bhatar - Soumen Karfa
Ketugram - Anadi Ghosh (Mathura)
Ausgram (SC) - Kalita Maji
Pandabeswar - Jitendra Kumar Tewari
Durgapur Purba - Chandra Shekhar Banerjee
Durgapur Paschim - Lakshman Chandra Ghorui
Jamuria - Dr. Bijan Mukherjee
Asansol Dakshin - Agnimitra Paul
Asansol Uttar - Krishnendu Mukherjee
Kulti - Ajay Kumar Poddar
Dubrajpur (SC) - Anup Kumar Saha
Suri - Jagannath Chattopadhyay
Bolpur - Dilip Kumar Ghosh
Nanoor (SC) - Khokan Das
Mayureswar - Dudh Kumar Mondal
Hansan - Nikhil Banerjee