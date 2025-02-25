It's Maha Shivratri

154 Hindu pilgrims from India have traveled to Pakistan's Katas Raj Mahadev Temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri.
The temple is associated with Lord Shiva and the Pandavas. Pilgrims planned to take a dip in the sacred Amar Kund.
Many devotees expressed disappointment over last-minute visa cancellations, with 34 out of 72 applicants being denied entry by the Pakistani authorities.
Pilgrims urged both governments to ease visa restrictions and improve facilities, suggesting the establishment of a Maitri Dharamshala in Lahore, similar to Nepal.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com