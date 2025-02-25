It's Maha Shivratri

IMAGE: A devotee dressed as Lord Shiva takes part in a religious procession in Amritsar ahead of Maha Shivratri. All photographs: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

154 Hindu pilgrims from India have traveled to Pakistan's Katas Raj Mahadev Temple to celebrate Maha Shivratri.

The temple is associated with Lord Shiva and the Pandavas. Pilgrims planned to take a dip in the sacred Amar Kund.

Many devotees expressed disappointment over last-minute visa cancellations, with 34 out of 72 applicants being denied entry by the Pakistani authorities.

Pilgrims urged both governments to ease visa restrictions and improve facilities, suggesting the establishment of a Maitri Dharamshala in Lahore, similar to Nepal.

IMAGE: Hindu pilgrims leave for the Katas Raj temple in Pakistan from the Durgiana Mandir in Amritsar ahead of Maha Shivratri.

IMAGE: 154 pilgrims have been granted visas to worship at the Katas Raj temple.

IMAGE: Pilgrims sing bhajan as they leave for the Katas Raj temples, here and below.

IMAGE: A devotee waves a flag as the pilgrims leave for the Katas Raj temple.

IMAGE: Devotees playing the damru during a religious procession ahead of Maha Shivratri in Amritsar.

