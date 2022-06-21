News
It's Final! No Second Term For President Kovind

It's Final! No Second Term For President Kovind

By R RAJAGOPALAN
June 21, 2022 15:50 IST
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind has been allotted 12 Janpath, a palatial bungalow in the heart of New Delhi.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind, left, with Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

President Kovind will move into this government bungalow when his term ends on July 25, where massive renovation work is currently being carried out under Kovind's daughter's supervision.

This is a clear indication that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not re-nominating Kovind as President.

This bungalow was occupied by the late Bihar leader Ram Vilas Paswan for more than two decades, and later by his son Chirag Paswan.

Kovind's neighbour will be Sonia Gandhi, who lives at 10 Janpath,

The Union Cabinet resolved to allot this house to Kovind as a sign of thanksgiving to the outgoing President.

It is a convention that former Presidents are given a type 8 bungalow.

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi will accompany Kovind on July 25 from Rashtrapati Bhavan to 12 Janpath as a courtesy.

Modi has met Kovind twice in the past one week.

In early April, Modi asked Union Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah to convey to Kovind that the BJP was looking for his successor.

Three foreign visits for the outgoing President were organised by the prime minister's office in consultation with the external affairs ministry as special gesture.

 
R RAJAGOPALAN in New Delhi
 
