'It's A Big Day, Anything Is Possible'

'Many are saying that some significant announcement regarding Jammu and Kashmir or even separate statehoods might come; that possibility cannot be ruled out given today's date.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with National Democratic Alliance leaders N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde, Pawan Kalyan, Chirag Paswan.

On the sixth anniversary of Article 370's removal, speculation swirls that the National Democratic Alliance could unveil sweeping changes for Jammu and Kashmir at Tuesday's high-stakes NDA MPs' meeting, even as Parliament remains stalled and major political questions loom.

As Parliament continues to witness repeated disruptions and key legislation remains stalled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet NDA MPs on Tuesday morning. Janata Dal-United MP from Supaul, Bihar, Dileshwar Kamait said the meeting would likely focus on the Opposition-led deadlock, upcoming elections -- including in Bihar -- and coordination for the vice-presidential poll scheduled on September 9.

The meeting also coincides with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, prompting quiet speculation in political circles about a possible announcement regarding the future administrative status of Jammu and Kashmir. Kamait, however, said there was no formal agenda shared ahead of the meeting.

Kamait echoed the hushed excitement in the capital. "The prime minister has called this meeting for 9.30 am, but the finer details of what will be discussed haven't been disclosed to MPs beforehand," he told Rediff, betraying a sense of expectancy that has not gone unnoticed within the NDA ranks.

Kamait was clear that the persistent gridlock in the House, fuelled by Opposition protests and rising tension over electoral roll revisions in Bihar, would surely be a key topic. "The way uproar is being created every day, Parliament isn't being allowed to function. Important bills that need to be passed are stuck, while the public has sent us here to do legislative work, not to watch the House closed by slogans," he said.

But it is not just parliamentary procedure that hangs heavy over the day.

In the last 48 hours, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have both called on the President, while meetings among the highest rungs of the nation's security apparatus have fanned murmurs that a major political step for Jammu and Kashmir could be imminent.

The moment's symbolism is inescapable: August 5 marks six years since Article 370's abrogation changed the region's political landscape forever.

"Many are saying that some significant announcement regarding Jammu and Kashmir or even separate statehoods might come; that possibility cannot be ruled out given today's date," Kamait acknowledged, before adding, "But as of now, nothing official has been said within our circles."

For Kamait, the forthcoming vice president's election would also hover over the proceedings. "We expect the prime minister will guide us regarding the vice presidential poll. While there's been no formal announcement, the NDA is likely to back a consensus candidate chosen by the prime minister. We have a majority in both Houses, so whoever is named, there is confidence across the alliance that victory is assured."

Kamait also pushed back against the Opposition's current accusations regarding cleaning of voter rolls in Bihar and across the country.

"The Election Commission is only doing its job as a Constitutional authority. Training and clean-up are normal. In my own constituency, out of 128,000 names removed, many were of people who had died, shifted out, or had their names duplicated," he said.

"There's a one-month window for corrections. Anyone who has a genuine grievance can get it addressed."

For Kamait, allegations that this process is targeting particular groups are "completely misplaced".

On whether dramatic changes to Jammu and Kashmir's structure or further statehood bifurcations would be officially taken up at the NDA meeting, Kamait was unequivocal: "Nothing about splitting Jammu and Kashmir further or creating new states has come up in our party briefings. For now, the focus is on the paralysis in Parliament, on crucial legislative business, and on the vice presidential contest."

Yet, he admits, the symbolism of the date and the flurry of high-level meetings has left even insiders guessing.

"It's a big day, and anything is possible."