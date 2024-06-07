News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Modi right leader at right time': What key allies said at NDA meet

'Modi right leader at right time': What key allies said at NDA meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 07, 2024 15:49 IST
Key Bharatiya Janata Party allies -- Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar -- on Friday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narednra Modi with his allies TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: @BJP4India/X

Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party allies Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumarswamy, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular chief Jitan Ram Manjhi among others supported the proposal moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA.

"Balancing regional aspirations and national interests must run parallelly while ensuring holistic development for all strata of society," Naidu said.

Naidu said Modi's rallies in Andhra Pradesh helped the TDP win 16 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

 

"Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India. If you miss now, you will miss forever. That is why we are having a wonderful opportunity today," Naidu said.

Kumar expressed confidence that Modi will develop India in a big way and also pay attention to Bihar.

"We are confident that Modi will develop India and we will wholeheartedly support him every passing day," Kumar said.

"All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you. ... we will all work under your leadership," he said.

The Bihar chief minister slammed the opposition and expressed confidence that they will be defeated in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"I have noticed that a few people have won (Lok Sabha elections) here and there by saying useless things. They haven't done any work, never served the country. Next time when you win, they all will be defeated," Kumar said.

