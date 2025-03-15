HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISRO conducts 100-second hot test for LVM3-M6 cryogenic engine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 15, 2025 15:32 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said it has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot testing of the cryogenic engine identified for the sixth operational mission of LVM3 launch vehicle (LVM-M6) at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu.

Image used strictly for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) is a three-stage medium-lift launch vehicle developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The cryogenic engine of every mission undergoes hot testing as part of its acceptance process for the flight, ISRO said in a statement.

 

Hot tests for the indigenous cryogenic engine (CE20) used in the Cryogenic Upper Stage of LVM3 were so far performed at the High-Altitude Test (HAT) facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) where vacuum conditions are simulated with complex installations, limiting the maximum hot test duration to 25 seconds.

"In the current test, the engine was tested for a longer duration of 100 seconds for the first time using an innovative Nozzle Protection System under non-vacuum conditions," ISRO said.

The space agency said that this test method significantly reduces the setup time and effort required for the flight acceptance test of a cryogenic engine, which in turn helps faster delivery of cryogenic stages for space missions.

"Performance of the CE20 engine met all the test objectives and the parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test," ISRO said.

Further, this engine will be integrated into the Cryogenic Upper Stage of the launch vehicle for the LVM3-M6 mission, which is scheduled during the second half of 2025, the statement read.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
