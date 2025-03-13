HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
ISRO de-docks SpaDeX satellites, paves way for spaceflights

ISRO de-docks SpaDeX satellites, paves way for spaceflights

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 13, 2025 14:24 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said it has accomplished de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, clearing the way for future missions such as exploring the moon, human spaceflight, and building its own space station.

IMAGE: A screenshot from the de-docking video posted by the ISRO. Photograph: Courtesy @isro on X

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites in a post on X.

 

'SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan,' Singh said.

'Congrats team ISRO. And heartening for every Indian,' he said.

Singh said Prime Minster Narendra Modi's continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring.

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30 last year when the ISRO placed in orbit two satellites -- SDX01 and SDX02 -- to demonstrate the docking experiment in space.

After several attempts, the space agency successfully docked the two satellites on January 16.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
