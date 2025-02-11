Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Shukla says Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma -- the first Indian to travel to space --has been advising him about the space flight.

IMAGE: Ax-4 Mission crew members: Commander Peggy Whitson of the USA, Mission Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Mission Specialist Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of ESA/Poland and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space/X

Performing scientific experiments, doing yoga, sharing some delicacies from their countries with other crew members are some of the activities that are planned by the Ax-4 Mission astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

Led by the experienced American astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, the crew includes Mission Pilot Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (call sign Shuks), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, Poland and Tibor Kapu, Hungary will be flying to the ISS as part of the Axiom Mission 4 or Ax-4 mission.

IMAGE: Ax-4 Mission Mission Pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space/X

Born in 1985, a year after India's first astronaut then Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma went to space in a Russian rocket Group Captain Shukla told the international media that as a Class 6 student, Shukla said he was very much thrilled to attend an air show and when the opportunity came, he joined the IAF.

During their two week stay on the ISS, Group Captain Shukla said a lot of scientific experiments will be conducted as well as several outreach activities.

IMAGE: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla dressed in a black flight suit, grey aviation helmet and oxygen mask. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space

The Indian Space Research Organisation and the European Space Agency (ESA) have entered into an agreement to cooperate on activities related to astronaut training, mission implementation and research experiments.

This agreement provides an opportunity for undertaking joint microgravity experiments.

In this regard, following microgravity research experiments by Indian Principal Investigators (PIs) have been jointly shortlisted by ISRO and ESA for implementation on the International Space Station during Axiom-4 mission: a. Comparative growth and proteomics responses of cyanobacteria on urea and nitrate in microgravity and b. Impact of Microgravity on Growth and Yield Parameters in Food Crop Seeds, ISRO said.

IMAGE: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Sławosz Uznański review a procedure checklist card during training within the ISS Harmony mockup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space

The IAF fighter pilot said his experience on the ISS will be recorded on video and photographs to be sent back home.

And his space journey is not just a journey of an individual but that of India's about 1.4 billion people.

An entire team is working to ensure every minute spent on the ISS is optimally used, he added.

Group Captain Shukla said Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma has been advising him about the space flight and is a mentor.

He will be carrying something to space to be dedicated to Wing Commander Sharma.

IMAGE: Assigned and backup Ax-4 crew members Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Tibor Kapu, Gyula Cserényi, Sławosz Uznański and Group Captain Prasanth B Nair review training materials during emergency fire training. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space

On the items that he will carry to the ISS, Group Captain Shukla said ISRO consulted a university whose students would come up with ideas about items that could be taken to space representing different regions of the country.

Group Captain Shukla said the lessons learnt during training and on the flight would be very useful for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission.

IMAGE: 'To ensure the well-being of all crew members, astronauts train on how to effectively manage emergencies. The assigned #Ax4 crew practiced protocols and response techniques for handling a depressurization event,' Axiom Space posted on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space/X

As a combat leader and seasoned test pilot, Group Captain Shukla boasts an impressive 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and the An-32.

The one common thread amongst Shukla, Sławosz and Kapu is that not only they are going to fly in a rocket for the first time but also they are the second person from their respective countries to fly into space.

IMAGE: Ax-4 crew members Tibor Kapu, Peggy Whitson, Sławosz Uznański, Shubhanshu Shukla during underwater training. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space

The Ax-4 mission will 'realize the return' to human spaceflight for India, Poland and Hungary, with each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years, Axiom Space said.

While Ax-4 marks these countries' second human spaceflight mission in history, it will be the first time all three nations will execute a mission on board the ISS, the company added.

IMAGE: 'In the event of an emergency crewmembers must be able to respond to a situation quickly. The assigned #Ax4 crew practiced CPR as part of their emergency training so they would be able to assist the Expedition 72 Crew if needed on orbit,' Axiom Space posted on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space/X

According to Mission Commander Whitson, the crew has been training since last year on various aspects including responding to medical emergencies.

Whitson has several firsts to her credit like spending the most time in space, 675 days; first female commander of the International Space Station and the only woman to serve as ISS Commander twice; first woman to command a private space mission, Ax-2; first woman and first non-military chief of NASA's Astronaut Office; first ISS Science Officer; record number of spacewalks by a woman (10).

IMAGE: 'America's most experienced astronaut. Axiom Space's Director of Human Spaceflight. Accomplished researcher. The list goes on... Astro Peggy is a superstar.

'As the assigned commander of #Ax4, she plays a crucial role in supporting her fellow crew members, and she will lead the team in their upcoming mission,' Axiom Space posted on X. Photograph: Kind courtesy Axiom Space/X

For Slawosz, a scientist and engineer from Poland, space was always close to his heart from childhood and further his mother fed that fire, encouraging him to become an astronaut.

Slawosz said he will conduct experiments relating to radiation and micro gravity.

Queried about the food items he would be carrying to space Slawosz said it will be Polish dumplings while Kapu, a mechanical engineer from Hungary, said he will be carrying some Hungarian delights.

According to Axiom Space, Sławosz made significant contributions at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research in Geneva.

IMAGE: The Ax-4 crew started familiarising themselves with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The Dragon is equipped with advanced technology that enhances safety and efficiency, including automated docking capabilities and state-of-the-art life support systems. Photograph: Kind courtesy SpaceX/Axiom Space

Axiom Space is the leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of space infrastructure for low-Earth orbit, the Moon, and beyond.

