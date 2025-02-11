Shubhanshu Shukla Is All Set For Space

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Shukla says Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma -- the first Indian to travel to space --has been advising him about the space flight.
Performing scientific experiments, doing yoga, sharing some delicacies from their countries with other crew members are some of the activities that are planned by the Ax-4 Mission astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).
Led by the experienced American astronaut Commander Peggy Whitson, the crew includes Mission Pilot Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (call sign Shuks), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, Poland and Tibor Kapu, Hungary will be flying to the ISS as part of the Axiom Mission 4 or Ax-4 mission.
Born in 1985, a year after India's first astronaut then Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma went to space in a Russian rocket Group Captain Shukla told the international media that as a Class 6 student, Shukla said he was very much thrilled to attend an air show and when the opportunity came, he joined the IAF.
During their two week stay on the ISS, Group Captain Shukla said a lot of scientific experiments will be conducted as well as several outreach activities.
The Indian Space Research Organisation and the European Space Agency (ESA) have entered into an agreement to cooperate on activities related to astronaut training, mission implementation and research experiments.
This agreement provides an opportunity for undertaking joint microgravity experiments.
In this regard, following microgravity research experiments by Indian Principal Investigators (PIs) have been jointly shortlisted by ISRO and ESA for implementation on the International Space Station during Axiom-4 mission: a. Comparative growth and proteomics responses of cyanobacteria on urea and nitrate in microgravity and b. Impact of Microgravity on Growth and Yield Parameters in Food Crop Seeds, ISRO said.
The IAF fighter pilot said his experience on the ISS will be recorded on video and photographs to be sent back home.
And his space journey is not just a journey of an individual but that of India's about 1.4 billion people.
An entire team is working to ensure every minute spent on the ISS is optimally used, he added.
Group Captain Shukla said Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma has been advising him about the space flight and is a mentor.
He will be carrying something to space to be dedicated to Wing Commander Sharma.
On the items that he will carry to the ISS, Group Captain Shukla said ISRO consulted a university whose students would come up with ideas about items that could be taken to space representing different regions of the country.
Group Captain Shukla said the lessons learnt during training and on the flight would be very useful for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission.
As a combat leader and seasoned test pilot, Group Captain Shukla boasts an impressive 2,000 hours of flight experience across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and the An-32.
The one common thread amongst Shukla, Sławosz and Kapu is that not only they are going to fly in a rocket for the first time but also they are the second person from their respective countries to fly into space.
The Ax-4 mission will 'realize the return' to human spaceflight for India, Poland and Hungary, with each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years, Axiom Space said.
While Ax-4 marks these countries' second human spaceflight mission in history, it will be the first time all three nations will execute a mission on board the ISS, the company added.
According to Mission Commander Whitson, the crew has been training since last year on various aspects including responding to medical emergencies.
Whitson has several firsts to her credit like spending the most time in space, 675 days; first female commander of the International Space Station and the only woman to serve as ISS Commander twice; first woman to command a private space mission, Ax-2; first woman and first non-military chief of NASA's Astronaut Office; first ISS Science Officer; record number of spacewalks by a woman (10).
For Slawosz, a scientist and engineer from Poland, space was always close to his heart from childhood and further his mother fed that fire, encouraging him to become an astronaut.
Slawosz said he will conduct experiments relating to radiation and micro gravity.
Queried about the food items he would be carrying to space Slawosz said it will be Polish dumplings while Kapu, a mechanical engineer from Hungary, said he will be carrying some Hungarian delights.
According to Axiom Space, Sławosz made significant contributions at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research in Geneva.
Axiom Space is the leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of space infrastructure for low-Earth orbit, the Moon, and beyond.
