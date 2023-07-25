Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu!

Protests erupted in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Monday evening and early Tuesday, July 24-25, 2023, over Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his government's decision to curb the powers of Israel's supreme court.

As the Opposition walked out of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, the government passed the contentious bill that limits the supreme court's powers to void some government decisions 64-0.

Jerusalem

IMAGE: Security forces clash with protesters in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A policeman confronts a protester. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators are sprayed by a water cannon, here and below. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Police scuffle with a protester. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters hold signs and Israeli flags. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Security forces detain a protester. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Police interact with protesters. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters block a road leading to Prime Minister Netanyahu's office. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Border police attempt to remove protesters from a road leading to the Knesset, Israel's parliament. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A protester holds a flag stained, with what he claims is blood, near the Knesset. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters joust with police near the Knesset. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A protester is being attended to, after he got injured, near the Knesset. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Tel Aviv

IMAGE: Protesters block the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Corinna Kern/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans on the highway. Photograph: Corinna Kern/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters block the highway by burning material. Photograph: Corinna Kern/Reuters

IMAGE: Police use a water cannon as protesters block the highway. Photograph: Corinna Kern/Reuters

IMAGE: Police detain a person for blocking the highway. Photograph: Corinna Kern/Reuters

