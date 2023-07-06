After The Israeli Troops Left

Israel's biggest military operation in Jenin in the West Bank in 20 years ended on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, leaving 12 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier dead.

'A CNN team on the ground in Jenin on Wednesday saw roads completely torn up, and massive amounts of damage to buildings, homes and cars. Crews were working to restore electricity that had been severely disrupted during the operation. Images on Wednesday showed residents preparing one grave for all 12 Palestinians killed,' CNN reported.

Reuters photographers capture the aftermath of the two-day military operation, which involved the deployment of over 1,000 Israeli troops, drone attacks and bulldozers.

IMAGE: A Palestinian man throws stones during clashes over the Israeli military operation in Jenin in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman gestures near a damaged building after the Israeli army's withdrawal from Jenin. Photograph: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

IMAGE: The shattered windscreen of a damaged car. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians inspect the damage after the Israeli army's withdrawal. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: An emergency services vehicle passes by as Israeli troops start withdrawing from Jenin. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians try to move a damaged car. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians inspect the damage. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged road following the Israeli operation. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians view the damage. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian girls sit outside a damaged house. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com